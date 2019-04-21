Khloe Kardashian & French Montana Reunite After Flirty Instagram Messages

Khloe Kardashian and her former boyfriend, French Montana, came face-to-face yet again at Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party last week.

According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and French Montana both partied the night away in honor of Kourtney’s 40th birthday.

French was spotted in videos on social media from the night, and even took to his own Instagram account to wish Kourt the happiest of birthdays.

Khloe and French dated off and on in 2014. The pair split, but they have remained on good terms, and the rapper is still very close with many of Kardashian’s family members, such as Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Back in 2016, French told E! News that he and Khloe are still in communication, and reveals that he thinks they will be “friends forever,” despite their failed romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, now that Kardashian is single again following her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson, some fans are hoping that she and French may get back together, especially since there seems to be a bit of Instagram flirting going on between the former couple.

Kardashian and Montana were also seen hanging out together at Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Los Angeles earlier this month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been looking to French Montana for support in the wake of her break up with Tristan Thompson.

“Khloe has been leaning on her ex French in the last several months, and especially as she has been dealing with her split from Tristan. They are more than just friends, French is someone that Khloe has always been able to trust and talk to about things,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Khloe feels comfortable opening up to French because she feels he will always give her his honest opinion about what she is going through. She likes having an objective, guys point of view on things. Plus, even though they are no longer romantic, they still have great chemistry together,” the source added.

While Kardashian has revealed that she plans on focusing on her family and career following her split with Thompson, fans will seemingly be keeping an eye out to see if she and Montana are spotted out together more in the future.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s personal life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.