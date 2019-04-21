‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: 3 Huge Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for upcoming episodes reveal that there will be three very big returns to Salem in the near future.

According to Full TV Shows, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see many familiar faces back in town as the month of April draws to a close.

Viewers have been waiting for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) to make her way back to Salem. As many fans already know, Nicole is presumed to be dead after the shocking warehouse fire in Memphis appeared to take her life.

However, Nicole will make her way back to town very soon, and she will likely have a very interesting story to tell about how she is alive, and what she has been doing in the months since everyone believed her to be dead.

Nicole’s return will likely shake up things for many characters. Not only will she want her daughter, Holly, back from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who has been raising the little girl in Nicole’s absence, but she’ll also have Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) reeling.

Eric and Nicole were the loves of each others’ lives, but Eric moved on to have feelings for Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) after Nicole’s “death.” Her comeback will, without a doubt, throw Eric through a loop.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as actor Bryan Datillo returns to Salem as Lucas Horton. Lucas left town months ago after splitting with his then-girlfriend, Chloe.

He left his adult son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), behind. However, Lucas is officially coming back to town, and it could be because of Will’s recent health struggles.

Viewers have been watching as Will was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and forced to have surgery. His health seems to be declining, and someone will seemingly tell his father, Lucas, about the situation.

Perhaps Will’s love, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), will call Lucas, or even Will’s grandmother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), will let her son know what is happening within their family.

Meanwhile, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) will also return to Salem. Valerie is the long-distance girlfriend of Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the mother of Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). She left Salem to take her dream job, and has been in a long-distance relationship with Abe ever since.

However, Abe has grown close with his assistant, Sheila, and his relationship with Valerie could take a strange turn when she shows up in Salem.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.