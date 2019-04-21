Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sexy Pink Bikini In Sweet Photos With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Saturday to share a sweet new photo of herself with her daughter, True, as she sports a skimpy pink bikini.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian dons the hot pink bikini, which flaunts her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The bathing suit also shows off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lean legs and curvy backside as she sits on a unicorn raft in the swimming pool with her little girl, who celebrated her first birthday last week.

Khloe’s blond hair is wet from the swimming pool and slicked back away from her face. She also sports a pair of oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the California sun.

Little True also wears a pink bathing suit as she plays with a toy and snuggles in close to her famous mother while sitting on the raft in the pool.

In the comment section of the photo, a fan called out Kardashian for blurring out the pretty background of the photo, and Khloe responded, claiming that she did so in order to protect the privacy of herself and her little girl, adding that she still knows how beautiful it is.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is said to be on the rocks with little True’s father, Tristan Thompson. The couple ended their relationship back in February after the basketball player allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Last weekend, Khloe and Tristan came face-to-face at True’s birthday party, but things were said to be icy between them.

“Things are so difficult, [Khloe and Tristan did] not speak at True’s birthday and their only form of communication they have now is through assistants and via text. They haven’t spoken face to face in quite some time. Tristan has not been making an effort to see True, despite being in LA, and this frustrates and confuses Khloe so much,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“When he comes to town, he enjoys blowing off steam from a stressful NBA season by going out to restaurants and clubs and sees friends instead. At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloe is the best caretaker for True,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split, as well as their daughter, True, when Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.