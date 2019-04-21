Tyler Blackburn Says ‘Thank You’ To Supporters After Revealing He’s Bisexual

Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn sent his fans swooning over the weekend when he opened up about his sexuality during an exclusive piece with The Advocate.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the 32-year-old actor recently made the decision to tell the world he was bisexual because he wanted to live a free life without worrying about ending up in a headline because someone spotted him holding hands with another guy.

A few hours ago, Tyler took to his Instagram account to share a very captivating snapshot with his 7.2 million followers that featured the Roswell star resting his face on his hand with his head twisted in a way that looked as if he was deep in thought.

Tyler donned a long-sleeved dark shirt featuring a pinstripe pattern. With a little stubble on his face, Blackburn’s short brown head of hair was styled to be just a bit messy. The photo was snapped with the actor positioned in front of a gray backdrop.

While it wasn’t clear what the purpose of the photo was, as the caption of the snapshot included nothing more than a “Thank you” followed by a black heart, most of his followers took it to be in reference to his recent decision to come out of the closet.

In just five hours, his followers showered the photo with over 170,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.

Many pointed out the fact that he shouldn’t be thanking his followers, his followers should be thanking him for having the courage to come out of the closet.

Marlene King, best known for being the showrunner of Pretty Little Liars, was among one of the first to comment on the breathtaking photo with an array of black hearts.

“Some deep thoughts being had. If one of them is, ‘does my hand look awkward in this position?’ The answer is, absolutely not. Looks very natural,” British born actor Peter Gadiot jested in the comments.

One of Tyler’s followers gushed about how much they admired the actor for having the courage to come out. The individual explained that they didn’t embrace their own sexual identity until they were over the age of 30.

“Being in the public eye must be very difficult,” the individual said as they acknowledged how much more challenging it must be for a celebrity to be open about their sexuality.

“So proud and happy for you. You’re an inspiration, so thank YOU,” another follower chimed in.

Many of his other followers echoed nothing but love and support for the actor.