Trump Legal Team Takes Victory Lap In Aftermath Of Mueller Report

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference has finished, and the public has seen a redacted version of the much-anticipated Mueller report. Robert Mueller found no Trump-Russia conspiracy, which was the core of his wide-ranging probe, so the president’s lawyers are taking a victory lap, according to The Associated Press.

As soon as the report was made available to the public, Rudy Giuliani, Jay Sekulow, and other members of the president’s legal team publicly boasted about the fact that their prominent client appears to have avoided criminal prosecution.

“We’re very, very happy. I mean, it’s a clear victory. I think any lawyer would say when you get a declination, you just won,” Giuliani said.

“Our strategy came to be that when we weren’t talking, we were losing,” he said, adding that Trump’s legal team focused on Mueller’s “capacity to report,” because the special counsel had decided to stick to the Justice Department’s rules, which state that no sitting president can be indicted.

“We had to play in the media as well as legally,” Giuliani concluded, suggesting that confrontational media appearances were part of a broader political strategy.

According to Robert Mueller’s report, Trump predicted that the appointment of a special counsel would be “the end” of his presidency, but both the president, and his legal team appear to have weathered the storm. According to the Associated Press, the Trump legal team’s strategy changed with time, and depending on the situation — switching between full cooperation, and open skepticism most frequently expressed by Rudy Giuliani during his television appearances.

“It became the most transparent investigation in history,” one of the attorneys Jay Sekulow said, explaining that the White House had made an effort to provide all relevant documents to the special counsel. Donald Trump expressed willingness to sit down for an interview with Robert Mueller, but the president’s lawyers persuaded the commander-in-chief against the sit-down.

Duke law professor Samuel Buell explained to the AP that the decision helped Trump, stating that refusing to sit down for an interview is “defense lawyering 101.” The professor gave credit to Donald Trump’s legal team, praising Rudy Giuliani and others for “managing” their client successfully.

“I think that’s where the real lawyering in a situation like this goes on, is the client management piece. Trump doesn’t like to be managed, clearly… but the Mueller report won’t tell you what went on with the president’s private lawyers and the president,” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Robert Mueller cleared Trump and members of his campaign of conspiracy with the Russian government, but the special counsel refused to weigh in on obstruction. This appears to have divided the Democratic Party, prompting some lawmakers to call for impeachment, as others continue to argue against it.