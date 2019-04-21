Halsey Leaves Little To The Imagination In Graphic Twerking Video

Halsey is leaving very little to fans’ imaginations after she posted an extremely racy video to social media over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey posted a video to her Instagram story over the weekend of herself dancing around her kitchen, and showing off her bare backside as she twerks in front of the camera.

Halsey wears a long-sleeved black shirt and a pair of skimpy, white shorts. Music can be heard playing in the background of the singer’s video, as she lifts her leg and puts her foot up on the counter top.

Halsey’s curvy backside is seen spilling out of her teeny tiny shorts as she shakes her booty to the music. In the caption of the video, the singer says that she was trying to make dinner, but her playlist was too good not to dance.

However, not long after the video was posted, the singer deleted the clips of herself dancing around her kitchen in a provocative manner.

Halsey has her dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She also appears to wear minimal makeup in the video.

In other snaps from her stories, the singer is seen sitting on the lap of her boyfriend, Yungblud, and gives him a kiss on the cheek.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey recently opened up about living with endometriosis, sadly revealing that she’s suffered multiple miscarriages due to the condition.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalized an under discussed illness,” Halsey tweeted last month.

Loading...

Back in February, the singer opened up about another painful subject, her break up to G-Eazy, claiming that she no longer wanted to speak out about the split, because it took away from her music and career.

“The biggest lesson I learned was to make art, not headlines, because it can become quite easy, in the social media generation, to go from being a musician to becoming a personality,” the singer told Glamour earlier this year.

“I collect things from people and use them to widen my artistic repertoire so that I am writing from a culmination of experiences,” Halsey added.

Fans can see more of Halsey’s life and her racy photos and videos by following her on Instagram.