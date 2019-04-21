Kendall Jenner Uses Transcendental Meditation To Cope With Her Anxiety

Kendall Jenner has found a new method that has proved successful in helping with her ongoing issues with anxiety.

Mental disorders such as anxiety have become more frequently discussed in recent years, as it has been revealed that 20 percent of people in the United States cope with anxiety in various degrees of intensity. Even celebrities who seem to have it all are not immune from the struggle.

American supermodel Kendall Jenner has been candid in the past about her battle with anxiety, which grew worse after her older sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint while in Paris. The trauma from that event, as well as the stress of dealing with stalkers and the other struggles of being thrust constantly into the public eye, had the model searching for help to cope, according to Entertainment Cheat Sheet.

After trying out various practices to calm her mind, Jenner found success through transcendental meditation. This is a technique that involves sitting down quietly for approximately 20 minutes and repeating various positive mantras. It is said to spiritually empower the person, allowing them to experience relief from mental stress.

In recent years, Jenner has discussed the severe panic attacks that she has experienced as a result of stress. She is in a nearly constant state of busyness, traveling around the world for work, walking the runway in front of hundreds of people, and of course being the target of what is often pretty harsh online criticism. With so little privacy, it doesn’t seem surprising that the weight of it all would begin to take a toll on her mental health.

A group of robbers broke into Kim Kardashian’s hotel room in 2016 and threatened her life, getting away with $14 million worth of jewelry. Although Kardashian survived the incident uninjured, her life was completely changed, along with the lives of those close to her. Still reeling from the incident involving her sister, Jenner’s own home in Hollywood Hills was robbed shortly after. She found herself fearful and no longer wanting to go out.

“I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet; that’s why I don’t Instagram,” she said during an episode of her family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Thankfully, there are now more resources than ever available to those who do struggle with mental problems such as anxiety. Jenner explored a lot of these options in hope of experiencing some relief. She gave acupuncture a try, as well as a popular technique called sound bathing. Sound bathing is essentially a practice that involves using various noises to calm down the nervous system and allow a person to relax. However, it was meditation that seemed to offer the most assistance.