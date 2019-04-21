Three ‘Chicago Med’ & ‘Chicago PD’ Stars Are Leaving The Series

Jon Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling are all exiting the shows.

Three actors from the Chicago dramas by Dick Wolf, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Justice, and Chicago Med are exiting stage left at the end of this season. While three of the four shows have been renewed for next season, actors Jon Seda, Colin Donnell, and Norma Kuhling will not be returning.

Deadline confirms that the departures are related to “creative reasons” related to the arc of the characters this season. Seda, who plays Detective Antonio Dawson, started on Chicago P.D., and then made appearances on the other shows over the last seven years on crossover episodes. Seda is reportedly departing the shows on good terms, and is a favorite with producers, so it’s possible that fans will see him again soon on another Dick Wolf show.

“It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson,” Seda said.

Donnell and Kuhling have starred together on Chicago Med as Dr. Connor Rhodes, a Cardiothoracic and Trauma Surgery Attending, and Dr. Ava Bekker, involved in an affair which has turned dark in the last several episodes.

Donnell confirmed that the story of his departure is accurate on Twitter, saying that he wants to say thank you to all the fans for making his time on the series amazing.

Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing.https://t.co/1TjIHVrbDr — COLIN DONNELL (@colindonnell) April 19, 2019

The Daily Mail quotes Donnell, who seems to have no ill will for the series producers.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great trio of shows and in the @WolfEnt family. I know that there’s great things coming for Season 5 and I can’t wait to see what they are along with all you fans. xoxo C,” Donnell said.

Kuhling also seems grateful for the experience on Chicago Med as her character, Dr. Ava Bekker, leaves the show, says Deadline.

“Really going to miss this family but feeling nothing but gratitude,” Kuhling said.

It is being suggested that all three actors could make appearances on the shows in the future, which leaves fans hopeful that none of their characters are being killed off.

TV Guide confirms that all three actors could make a return, at least in a guest-starring capacity at some point in the future, but tease that it’s still possible that one or all three of the characters could meet their end.

“As always with One Chicago exits, it’s worth remembering that this news, of course, leaves room for all three to return for special appearances or crossover episodes (assuming they make it out of their respective series alive),” TV Guide wrote.