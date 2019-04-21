Jenna Dewan Talks ‘Intense Year,’ Gushes Over Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and had a lot to say about her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, as well as her newfound love for wrestling.

According to E! News, Jenna Dewan sat down for an interview on the talk show, but not with Ellen DeGeneres, who was out. Instead, she talked with Ellen’s guest host, John Cena.

The pair delivered the laughs as the actress opened up about her new love for watching the WWE, which John Cena is a huge part of.

Dewan revealed that her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, got her into watching wrestling, and that she has since gotten hooked, revealing that she even watches it when he is not with her.

“Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it. I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn’t even in town,” Dewan told Cena during the sit down.

Jenna also opened up about her emotional year, revealing that a lot has changed for her.

As many fans will remember, Dewan and her longtime husband, Channing Tatum, called it quits in April 2018. Fans were shocked and devastated by the news of the split, as the pair were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, despite the pain of ending her marriage to Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan did find love again with Broadway star, Steve Kazee.

Sources tell Life & Style that the couple are in a great place, and that they are even living together already.

“Things are going so well that they’re already living together. He’s great with Everly and that’s encouraging to Jenna, who’d like a couple more kids when the time’s right,” an insider dished.

“She’s looking forward to the future and getting married again. Steve’s got all the qualities she needs in a partner and he’s super sensitive and sweet,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum has also moved on. The Magic Mike star is currently dating singer Jessie J, whom he’s been spotted cozying up to multiple times in recent months.

It’s being reported that Channing and Jessie are head over heels with one another, and that they find it hard to spend any time apart.

Meanwhile, Dewan and Tatum continue to work out the details of their impending divorce, as well as custody of their young daughter, Everly.

Fans can see more of Jenna Dewan by following her on Instagram.