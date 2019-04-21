Watch Cardiff Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Jurgen Klopp’s Side Face Must-Win Game

Relegation-threatened Cardiff won't make it an easy game for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to relegation-threatened Cardiff on Sunday, knowing that his team will need to take the three points to leapfrog title rivals Manchester City into the top spot.

Liverpool have been sensational on their travels this season, and are just one point shy of matching their club record Premier League tally of 86 points achieved nearly a decade ago. They head as favorites into the game in South Wales, and with Manchester City set to play their derby game against Manchester United in midweek, Klopp’s men will know this might be the time for their side to steal the initiative in the title race.

However, Cardiff, who have done well in their relegation battle after being favorites to drop down, will provide a stern test to Liverpool, according to former Cardiff player Marko Grujic.

“Liverpool will know what is to come,” Grujic said, according to Goal. “It will be a direct style, some long balls and then pressing to try and attack the second ball in the opponents’ half. They rarely change.”

“Some people criticize Neil Warnock because of the way his teams play. He’s seen as someone who plays only long-ball football or a direct style, but he always has a clear plan. And most of the time, it works.”

Remarkably, Liverpool do not face any fresh injury concerns and even long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in training with the senior squad. The match against Cardiff may come too soon for him, according to Sky Sports, but there is every chance the former Arsenal man can appear for the Reds before the season is over. Harry Arter, who missed the massive 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Brighton, will miss again, while Aron Gunnarsson faces a late check for the Bluebirds.

Two of Liverpool’s players — Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk — have been nominated for Premier League Player of the Year, and Klopp’s men will try to continue the same vein of form that has put them on the brink of domestic glory.

Cardiff vs. Liverpool kicks off at 4:00 pm BST (8:00 am EST and 8:30 IST) at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff vs. Liverpool will be the Sky Sports main event in the UK, with the live streaming option being available on Sky Go. Fans in the United States can watch the game on NBCSN, with the live streaming option available on NBC Sports app. Indian fans can tune into Cardiff vs. Liverpool on Star Sports Select HD, with the streaming option available on Hotstar.

These are all subscription-based services to catch the game online. If you want to catch Cardiff vs. Liverpool without having to pay a subscription fee, you can get a week-long free trial on FuboTV.