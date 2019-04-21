Nina Dobrev Flaunts Legs In Daisy Dukes At Coachella

Nina Dobrev is seemingly having a great time a the Coachella music festival with her pals.

On Saturday, Nina Dobrev posted a video of herself dancing around and having fun in a crowd while at the festival in the desert.

In the video, the former Vampire Diaries star wears a tie dyed, short-sleeved t-shirt tucked into a pair of very short denim shorts that flaunted her long and lean legs.

The daisy dukes were held up with a dark belt as Nina twirled back and forth while wearing a bag on her back to carry all of her items while in attendance at Coachella.

The actress, who currently stars on the sitcom, Fam, has her dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall all around her shoulders. She also dons a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses to shield her eyes from the harsh sunlight in the desert.

Earlier in the day, Dobrev posted a photo of herself from Coachella as she showed off her long legs yet again in a pair of white overalls and a skimpy red crop top as she partied with a group of her gal pals at the star-studded event.

According to E! News, Nina Dobrev recently opened up about how she still has to fight for roles in Hollywood at the age of 30, and that she would love to be cast in a Marvel movie.

“I’ve auditioned for quite a few of them. I still have to fight for roles,” the actress revealed.

Dobrev is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries where she also played Katherine Pierce. However, she got her start on Degrassi: The Next Generation, where she starred alongside rapper Drake.

Nina has also been seen in films such as The Perks Of Being a Wallflower, Let’s Be Cops, XXX:Return of Xander Cage, and the remake of the 1990 suspense thrilled, Flatliners.

She currently holds the role of Clem on CBS’ comedy series, Fam, who is forced to adjust to life when her younger sister moves in with her and her fiance to escape their difficult father, whom they both have relationship issues with.

“I wasn’t looking to do a sitcom, and I realized how little I knew about sitcoms,” Dobrev said of her role on the show.

“My manager and agents said it’s basically a play you put on in a week, and it’s a challenging medium to do. I’ve always loved a challenge—if it scares me, that’s an indication I should do it,” the actress added.

Fans can see more of Nina Dobrev by following her on Instagram.