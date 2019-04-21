Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Aren’t On The Verge Of A Breakup Because She Wants Kids

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie shocked lots of people when the rumors of their relationship became news. There’s a significant age difference between them and she was known to have been friends with Kylie Jenner, the sister of Scott’s famous ex-girlfriend and co-parent, Kourtney Kardashian. Although the relationship has lasted longer than many expected it would, it’s still often plagued with breakup rumors.

Recently one tabloid claimed that the two were on the verge of a breakup because Sofia wants to have kids and Scott does not. Scott already has three kids with Kourtney and the story alleges that he has chosen not to have anymore and just wants to have fun at this point in his life. But celebrity gossip watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case, and they report that the story is nothing more than another example of fake news about the couple.

Gossip Cop states that they’ve spoken to a source “close” to the couple who said that Star’s story about their purported disputes is untrue.

As they note, Star’s story paints a picture of a couple who’s miserable, but Scott and Sofia appear to be having the time of their lives in each other’s company. As Us Weekly notes, they’ve been vacationing in Mexico. Photographers spotted them hanging out on a yacht with friends and sunbathing in their swimwear.

Us Weekly also reports that their source has told them that Kourtney is cool with the relationship and insisted that there’s no friction between the three of them. The rest of the Kardashian clan has also reportedly embraced their romance as well.

“They all get along, it’s crazy,” their insider said. “When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids.”

Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017. After months of rumors, they made their relationship Instagram official in September, Seventeen Magazine reports. They posted some steamy model-like shots as well as a photo of them eating a dessert with “Congratulations Scott and Sophia [sic]” written on the plate in what looked like chocolate syrup.

Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney have gone on vacation together. The three went to Cabo last year right before Christmas. They were all seen sunbathing together and Sofia and Kourtney both wore string bikinis, according to photos published by Us Weekly.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrate Valentine’s Day at San Diego’s new Theatre Box® Entertainment Complex with dinner at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Theatre Box® on February 14, 2019 in San Diego, California. Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for Theatre Box)

So, it looks like Scott and Sofia’s relationship is here to stay, at least for the time being.