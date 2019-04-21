Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Gunners Can Move Into Third Place With Win

Unai Emery has done a good job so far, but how far can he take this Arsenal side?

Unai Emery’s Arsenal produced a vintage away performance against Napoli in midweek in the Europa League, but their attention must once again turn to domestic priorities as Crystal Palace come visiting on Sunday.

Arsenal know a win would see them climb into third place in the Premier League table above local rivals Tottenham, who lost to champions Manchester City on Saturday. Nearly no one expected Arsenal to be vying for the top-four places at the start of the season, but their position in the table doesn’t flatter them. Emery’s side have been quietly phenomenal in their home games this season, and they could make a record if they register what would be their 11th successive home win in the Premier League in the same season.

However, their midweek exertions which resulted in the injury to Aaron Ramsey will be cause for concern, especially as Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace love to play on the break with the pace they possess in wingers Wilfred Zaha and Andros Townsend. Hodgson’s side will look to dominate the midfield against Arsenal by replicating what Watford did against the Gunners despite being a man down last Monday, but the Crystal Palace manager knows his team have an uphill battle on his hands despite winning three of their last four away games, according to BBC.

“We can be happy with three of our last four away games resulting in victories, that’s tremendous. But it certainly doesn’t lead me to believe it will make things any easier to go to the Emirates and play Arsenal on Sunday.”

Arsenal will be without Ramsey who suffered damage to his hamstring in Italy on Thursday, while Sokratis will be serving the second of his two-match Premier League suspension. Loanee Denis Suarez is also injured, while Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, and Danny Welbeck remain long-term absentees. Jeffrey Schlupp will miss the game for Crystal Palace.

✅ – Final session ahead of #ARSCRY ???? Check out our photos from this afternoon's session ???? — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 20, 2019

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace kicks off at 4:00 pm BST (8:00 am EST and 8:30 pm IST) at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace will be Sky Sports main event in the U.K., with the streaming option available on Sky Go. Fans in the United States can catch the game live on TV on NBCSN, with the live streaming option available on the NBC Sports app. Fans in India can catch the Arsenal game on Star Sports Select HD, with the live streaming option available on Hotstar. These are all subscription-based services to watch the game online.

For those of you wanting to catch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace online for free, you can use fuboTV, which gives a week-long free trial. You can then cancel the subscription before the trial version is over.