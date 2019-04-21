Longtime WWE Veteran Confirmed For ‘Brother Vs. Brother’ Match At All Elite’s ‘Double Or Nothing’

At long last, the two brothers will finally face off against one another.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding different WWE superstars and if they may end up as members of All Elite Wrestling, but one has now come true. Fans have also been waiting to find out who Cody Rhodes would be facing at Double Or Nothing on May 25 in Las Vegas, and two mysteries have now been solved. Longtime veteran Dustin Rhodes, also known as Goldust, will face Cody in a “Brother vs. Brother Match.”

The official YouTube account of the Nightmare Family released a video on Saturday evening, and it revealed the big news. AEW will feature a match with Cody at Double or Nothing as he’s going to face off against his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Near the end of March, it was revealed that Goldust had finally left WWE after his contract expired and that ended his current six-year run with the company. It was one of the numerous stints with WWE where he had won multiple titles including the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championships with different partners.

Many figured that Goldust would eventually end up in All Elite Wrestling and join his family in their brand new promotion which just started in January. Double or Nothing is the first event from the company and it’s fitting that it will feature Dustin vs. Cody as the two had wanted to have a match against one another in WWE for a long time.

Not long after the match was officially announced, Dustin Rhodes took to his personal Twitter account and commented on the fight against Cody.

“ # OneLastRide # OrIsIt # DoubleOrNothing # May25th @ AEWrestling # Vegas”

Brandi Rhodes, Cody’s wife, also tweeted out about the match, but she kept it very simple.

“Finish it.”

All Elite Wrestling also has a partnership with Pro Wrestling Tees, and the company issued a limited time shirt for Dustin Rhodes. It’s really interesting to see Dustin sporting half his face painted, but it’s not overly uncommon as he’s had his whole face painted as Goldust for many years in WWE.

IT'S OFFICIAL!!! Brother vs Brother at #AEWDoN May 25th in Las Vegas. Join @DustinRhodes for #OneLastRide, His new shirt is now available for a limited time https://t.co/Uws3vQlykf@PWTees pic.twitter.com/aL1BFrhHE7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 21, 2019

Here is the updated card for AEW’s Double or Nothing, and it keeps looking better all the time.

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

SoCal Uncensored vs. Cima and two partners to be determined

AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.

Over The Budget Battle Royal

All Elite Wrestling has already put together a very talented roster and a great card for their first-ever event Double or Nothing. Of course, everyone has been waiting for Cody to get his match and finally, it has been announced. Brother will take on brother when Cody faces off against Dustin Rhodes in the match they always wanted in WWE but could never have.