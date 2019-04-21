Lady Gaga Was Reportedly Devastated Over Split With Christian Carino

Lady Gaga was allegedly devastated when she ended her engagement to Christian Carino earlier this year.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino called it quits during awards season after the singer decided that her fiance was hindering her creativity.

“She was devastated at first. [Christian] infringed on her creative process. [Gaga] couldn’t risk jeopardizing her career in that way, over a man, and that’s not something she would stand for,” an insider told the magazine.

A source had previously told the outlet that Gaga is the one who called off the relationship and that Carino hadn’t been very attentive to the singer towards the end of their romance.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their relationship. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either.”

The couple called it quits just before the 2019 Grammy Awards. Gaga walked the red carpet without Christian by her side and didn’t sport her engagement ring while performing her hit song, “Shallow,” from A Star is Born.

An insider revealed that the singer was so busy during awards season that she didn’t even fully process her break up with Carino at the time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following her split with Christian Carino, rumors began to surface that Lady Gaga had ended the engagement to be with her co-star, Bradley Cooper.

Fans had been shipping the couple hard after seeing them in A Star is Born together, and rumors of an illicit affair began to circulate.

However, Us Weekly reveals that Gaga and Carino’s split had absolutely nothing to do with Cooper. Even though Bradley and Gaga seemed to fuel rumors that they may have feelings for one another by hitting the stage together at the 2019 Academy Awards to sing “Shallow” together in a very intense and intimate performance that sent social media on fire, and even had other celebrities questioning whether or not the pair were hooking up on the down low.

Following the sexy performance, wild rumors began to buzz around the internet, such as that Gaga and Cooper looking for a love nest to move into together, and that the singer may even be pregnant with the actor’s baby.

Lady Gaga debunked the rumors by revealing she and Bradley Cooper were acting on stage at the Oscars and that the only thing she is pregnant with is her next album.