Kim Kardashian Has Had It With Criticism About Her Meeting With Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian has heard all the criticism about her meeting last year with Donald Trump and she is over it. The reality star opened up with CNN’s Van Jones on The Van Jones Show about the infamous meeting and why she decided that getting things done was more important than the backlash she would face on social media.

“So many people have would say to me, ‘Don’t go to the White House, your career will be over. Don’t go there,’ and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days,” she said. “I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don’t care.”

Kardashian met with the president in June of 2018 in order to appeal to him to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender sitting behind bars. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star worked with a team of lawyers and activists to take up the woman’s cause and to bring attention to criminal justice reform.

Trump ultimately commuted Johnson’s sentence, and much of the process was caught on cameras for Kardashian’s reality show. Since then, she says that people seem to think that she has the ear of the president because they reach out to her to use her voice “every time there is an issue going on in the White House, which is pretty often.”

She told Jones that she has been open about her criticism on Trump’s immigration policy with not only the president, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well. But, she says, she can’t change everything, despite her efforts to bring a different side to the conversation.

The whole situation has given Kardashian an appreciation for the legal system and a fire to make real change in the country. She said that the events led her to her decision to apprentice and pass the California bar exam.

She even says that her family is supportive of her efforts and her husband, Kanye West, has been staying home with the kids while she studies. She added that despite the pushback she has received from people who believe she should stick to what she knows, she is more inspired than ever to get it done.

Kardashian told Jones that she comes home with her backpack after a day of studying and that she hopes her aspirations inspire her children.