Kim Kardashian Has Had It With Criticism About Her Meeting With Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian has heard all the criticism about her meeting last year with Donald Trump and she is over it. The reality star opened up with CNN’s Van Jones on The Van Jones Show about the infamous meeting and why she decided that getting things done was more important than the backlash she would face on social media.
“So many people have would say to me, ‘Don’t go to the White House, your career will be over. Don’t go there,’ and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days,” she said. “I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the president is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don’t care.”
Kardashian met with the president in June of 2018 in order to appeal to him to commute the sentence of Alice Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender sitting behind bars. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star worked with a team of lawyers and activists to take up the woman’s cause and to bring attention to criminal justice reform.
Trump ultimately commuted Johnson’s sentence, and much of the process was caught on cameras for Kardashian’s reality show. Since then, she says that people seem to think that she has the ear of the president because they reach out to her to use her voice “every time there is an issue going on in the White House, which is pretty often.”
She told Jones that she has been open about her criticism on Trump’s immigration policy with not only the president, but Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well. But, she says, she can’t change everything, despite her efforts to bring a different side to the conversation.
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
The whole situation has given Kardashian an appreciation for the legal system and a fire to make real change in the country. She said that the events led her to her decision to apprentice and pass the California bar exam.
She even says that her family is supportive of her efforts and her husband, Kanye West, has been staying home with the kids while she studies. She added that despite the pushback she has received from people who believe she should stick to what she knows, she is more inspired than ever to get it done.
Kardashian told Jones that she comes home with her backpack after a day of studying and that she hopes her aspirations inspire her children.