Alessandra Ambrosio’s Chest Is Barely Contained In Skimpy Purple Swimsuit

One of Victoria’s Secrets most famous Angels posted a new photo to Instagram this weekend and it’s sending her followers in a tizzy. Alessandra Ambrosio’s newest post shows off her impressive figure as she spills out of a lavender bikini. The lovely purple swimsuit had thin twisting straps and a ruffle-embellished top complete with puka shell accents.

Alessandra paired the bikini with plenty of jewelry including a purple, white, and orange disc necklace, as well as a crystal pendant low-hanging necklace which fell into her cleavage. The model also sported lavender tinted frames with her hair pulled back in a messy bun.

Alessandra captioned the photo “Happy hour” as the Brazilian beauty held a bright red cocktail complete with a lime wedge which looked all too refreshing on a hot day.

In under an hour, Alessandra’s photo gained well over 80,000 followers and had hundreds of comments. Plenty of the Angel’s 9.9 million followers flattered the beauty in the comments section of the photo which was full of fire and red-heart emojis. Comments were left in English as well as Portuguese, Alessandra’s native tongue.

The new post from the mother-of-two falls within a long line of sexy posts as that’s usually the kind of photo Alessandra likes to keep on her page. Almost every photo on her timeline showcases her in a swimsuit, many of which she donned at Coachella last weekend.

Alessandra’s flat stomach was on display as well, not even hinting that she’s been pregnant two times. The model caught up with Bazaar before an iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and explained how she keeps her body in such great shape.

“I have never been a fan of running, but lately I’ve been doing it and also have figured out different ways to incorporate cardio in my everyday routine. Instead of running indoors I go for a run in my neighborhood, take a hike with friends or play volleyball at the beach.”

So how much time does the bombshell dedicate to working out every day? A good bit.

“I would say an hour to an hour and a half a day. It all depends on what I’m doing that day. If I’m going on a hike or playing volleyball with my friends it might be longer but I don’t usually spend more than hour and a half in the gym.”

When it comes to her diet, Alessandra likes to stick to avocado toast, Brazilian barbeque, chicken, fish, and a green juice after working out.