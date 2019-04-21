Pippa Middleton Opens Up About Motherhood For The First Time In New Magazine Column

Pippa Middleton is finally giving the public some insight into her life now that she’s become a mom. Six months after the birth of her son, Arthur, she has opened up about getting him involved in physical activity early and the benefits that it’s been having on his health and sleep pattern.

“Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water,” she wrote in her weekly column for Waitrose Kitchen, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar. “He’s now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”

You can tell that Pippa is a big fan of swimming as an activity for her son.

“Water activity is a great form of exercise you can do with your baby!” she continued and encouraged mothers of young children to do it so that they can work out and spend time with their little ones.

Pippa is known for her love of being physically active. In one of her columns in Waitrose Kitchen last year, she talked about playing tennis while pregnant, AOL reports. She claimed that the sport holds loads of benefits for pregnant women like easing back pain, improving placental development, and pregnancy weight management among other advantages. Pippa also praised Serena Williams for showing that a woman can play the sport and win matches while pregnant. Serena famously won the Australian Open in 2017 while she was pregnant with her daughter, Olympia.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Pippa expressed what sounds like frustration about the lack of definitive advice available to pregnant women about exercises that are suitable for them.

“I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information on what you can and can’t do,” she wrote.

Pippa went on to add that she opted to tailor her existing workout routine to accommodate the changes her body was experiencing during the pregnancy.

Although she hasn’t spoken publicly about motherhood until now, Harper’s Bazaar notes that she’s been photographed taking him out for walks in his stroller. Pippa showed off her keen fashion sense during one of these walks in October of last year as she was seen wearing a chic gray jacket over a black top and pants. She accessorized the look with elegant sunglasses perfect for fashionably avoiding eye contact with photographers.