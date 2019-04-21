Marie Osmond Keeps Ailing Brother Jimmy In Her Thoughts And Prayers

Marie Osmond took to Instagram in a tribute to her ailing brother, Jimmy Osmond, whom she is keeping in her “thoughts and prayers” as he recuperates from a stroke. The entertainer fell ill in January of this year.

Marie Osmond noted in her post that she has watched her younger brother face difficult trials in his life and said that her sibling was “in my thoughts & prayers continually.” The singer also said that she believed that she believed God was “working his miracles” on Jimmy.

Marie opened up about what has been a “crazy year for my family” on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in January of this year.

“My brother [Tom Osmond] had a quadruple bypass [surgery], my brother Virl [Osmond] had a stroke, Jimmy had a stroke, Donny had shoulder surgery,” she explained.

The youngest of the Osmond clan, Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke during a performance of the play Peter Pan in Birmingham, England, in January of 2019. He was playing the character of Captain Hook when he fell ill, but continued on with his performance. It was only after the show was over that the entertainer allowed himself to be driven to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a stroke, as reported the BBC News.

Jimmy Osmond recently posted his own statement on Instagram where he stated that he was grateful for not only his health, but everyone’s “kindness and prayers.”

Marie Osmond knows what it is like to have faced life’s challenges head-on. The only girl in the Osmond family of boys, which includes Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, and Jimmy, Marie was thrust into the national spotlight at the age of 3-years-old, performing with her brothers on The Andy Williams Show.

By the age of 13-years-old, she scored her first No. 1 country single, “Paper Roses,” and at the age of 16-years-old, she was the youngest co-host of her own variety series, alongside brother Donny, The Donny and Marie Show, beginning in 1976.

She told CNN’s Larry King in 2001 that she doesn’t regret anything about her childhood, but admitted that it was difficult at times, particularly when she wanted to play, and instead, was working for hours at an age when she should have been enjoying her childhood.

Osmond explained to Dr. Oz in 2018 that she felt very controlled in many aspects of her life and that her battles with both anorexia and bulimia were her, “trying to control something when you feel out of control.”

Marie Osmond also suffered from postpartum depression and the heartbreaking loss of a child when her son, Michael Blosil, committed suicide in 2010, jumping off the balcony of his high-rise apartment when he was just 18-years-old.

Despite her unhappy setbacks, Marie has also experienced great joy. She was married twice, to Stephen Craig and Brian Blosil. With these men, she experienced the joy of motherhood eight times over. Osmond has three biological children and has adopted five others.

Although her marriage to Blosil ended unhappily, she found love once again with her first husband, remarrying Stephen Craig in 2011 after they initially tied the knot in 1982 and divorced in 1984.

Marie Osmond, along with brother Donny, are completing their 11th year of a residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their final show will be in November of this year.