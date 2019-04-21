Marie Osmond Keeps Ailing Brother Jimmy In Her ‘Thoughts And Prayers’

Marie Osmond took to Instagram in a tribute to her ailing brother Jimmy Osmond, whom she is keeping in her “thoughts and prayers” as he recuperates from a stroke. The entertainer fell ill in January of this year.
Marie Osmond noted in her post that she has watched her younger brother face difficult trials in his life and said that her sibling was “in my thoughts & prayers continually.” The singer also said that she believed that she believed God was “working his miracles” on Jimmy.
Marie opened up about what has been a “crazy year for my family” on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in January of this year. She explained, “My brother [Tom Osmond] had a quadruple bypass [surgery], my brother Virl [Osmond] had a stroke, Jimmy had a stroke, Donny had shoulder surgery.”
The youngest of the Osmond clan, Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke during a performance of the play Peter Pan in Birmingham, England in January 2019. He was playing the character of Captian Hook when he fell ill but continued on with his performance. It was only after the show was over that the entertainer allowed himself to be driven to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a stroke reported the BBC News.
Jimmy Osmond recently posted his own statement on Instagram where he stated that he was grateful for not only his health but everyone’s “kindness and prayers.”
Marie Osmond knows what it is like to have faced life’s challenges head-on. The only girl in the Osmond family of boys which includes Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny and Jimmy, Marie was thrust into the national spotlight at the age of 3, performing with her brothers on The Andy Williams Show.
By the age of 13, she scored her first number one country single titled “Paper Roses” and at the age of 16, she was the youngest co-host of her own variety series alongside brother Donny titled The Donny and Marie Show beginning in 1976.
This week my brother Donny and I made it official: we will be taking our final bow this November at the @flamingovegas. We were very prayerful in coming to this decision and we both feel peace about it…nevertheless… it is so HARD to think about parting ways with so many amazing, talented and hard-working people who have become our ‘family’ these past 11 years. I wish I could name each of them but this post would run for several pages! Then, there’s you—our dedicated and loyal friends, fans and acquaintances. Thank you for coming to our shows, some of you returning many times over. None of this would ever have been possible without you. How much do I appreciate you?! You have made all the difference. You have made us who we are. ???? And now to my dear brother Donny. I have always tried to remind myself that Donny is my brother first and my business partner second. I know the Lord placed me here for “such a time as this.” He knew I would need the support of my brother. Donny has been with me through some very difficult trials!! (read more about this on my FB page or @ MarieOsmond.com/sundaymessage) I am so grateful to God for ‘saving me’ by arranging my life and talents for this show and putting my sweet brother by my side. The special blessings which have come over these past several years have been so tender—some too personal to mention. Others have created some amazingly beautiful silver linings such as becoming a grandmother, meeting the man of my dreams all over again and then remarrying him. My husband is truly the love of my life. And so, I look ahead to the reality of one door closing and another opening up. The other night I turned to Donny as we took our spots for the opening of the show and said: “Hey D, let’s just have fun with every show as we count down to the last one… let’s enjoy every moment.” Saying good bye is never easy, but as Donny said “It’s the end of The Donny & Marie Show, it’s not the end of Donny and Marie.” ???????? #donnyandmarie
She once told CNN’s Larry King in 2001 that she doesn’t regret anything about her childhood, but admitted that it was difficult at times, particularly when she wanted to play and instead, was working for hours at an age when she should have been enjoying her childhood.
Osmond explained to Dr. Oz in 2018 that she felt very controlled in many aspects of her life and that her battles with both anorexia and bulimia were her, “trying to control something when you feel out of control.”
Marie Osmond also suffered from postpartum depression and the heartbreaking loss of a child when her son Michael Blosil committed suicide in 2010, jumping off the balcony of his high-rise apartment when he was just 18-years-old.
Despite her unhappy setbacks, Marie has also experienced great joy. She was married twice, to Stephen Craig and Brian Blosil. With these men, she experienced the joy of motherhood eight times over. Osmond has three biological children and has adopted five others.
Although her marriage to Blosil ended unhappily, she found love once again with her first husband, remarrying Stephen Craig in 2011 after they initially tied the knot in 1982 and divorced in 1984.
On Wednesday, allergies attacked me and I lost my voice so I couldn’t do the show! ???? So many from our audiences travel from all over the world to see us perform @FlamingoVegas, so when I can’t perform for them, it breaks my heart! ???? To all of you who came to the Wednesday show and only got to see Donny on stage,???? I know…. #HeNeedsMe!!! ???????????????? That night while I was laying in bed, I couldn’t speak, so it gave me another chance to listen to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints #GeneralConference (I told you about it last Sunday). There is always one talk that touches my heart deeply or answers a question I have been pondering. This time, it was Sharon Eubank’s message as she spoke about light. She has a perfect view of the #LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah from her office window, and every night, like clockwork, the lights would come on. But one night in February the lights didn’t go on for some reason. Then this statement she made went straight to my heart. “Seeing darkness where I expected to see light reminded me that one of the fundamental needs we have in order to grow, is to stay connected to our source of light — Jesus Christ. He is the source of our power, the Light and Life of the World. Without a strong connection to Him we begin to spiritually die.” As we make Him the center of our lives, we will stand in His glorious light and feel His power… then… we can do all the things we need to do! He will help us when we are tired, overwhelmed and even unsure of where we fit in. Go to my Facebook page or marieosmond.com/sundaymessage to read more! May we keep the light of Christ burning within us, reminding us that the Lord knows how hard we are trying. His message is, we are not alone: His very name, Emmanuel, means, “God with us”. He is light, hope and love and I love this statement that Christ offers us, “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me; ask, and ye shall receive, knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” #HappySunday #RememberHimDaily
Marie Osmond along with brother Donny, are completing their 11th year of a residency at The Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their final show will be in November of this year.