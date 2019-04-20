Paris Hilton Flaunts Her World-Famous Legs, Buxom Bust In A Barely-There Bikini & Stiletto Heels On Instagram

Paris Hilton may have left the reality television scene for the most part, but her star continues to rise on social media. Taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram just moments ago — as of this writing — the platinum blond bombshell shared a short clip which is sure to send her fans and followers wild with desire.

In her most recent clip, which is actually more of a static image with an animated rainbow added over top, the Hilton heiress and prominent socialite can be seen cleaning the pool. Gripping a blue pole with both hands, the celebrity and model dominates the photographic frame with her sultry presence, clad only in a barely-there bikini in a pretty pink hue.

Paris Hilton’s iconic body is on full display in this particular clip, as the small amount of fabric belonging to her bikini does its noble best to protect her feminine modesty. Great expanses of sun-kissed skin are offered up to her audience, her tanned and toned stomach and endlessly long legs being highlighted by her choice of swimwear. Her buxom chest is showcased by a skintight bandeau bikini top, one boasting a central cut out to tease at her cleavage.

Her shocked platinum locks are styled in messy beach-babe waves, falling about her neck and shoulders to frame her gorgeous face. She sports a sultry pout and a sensual gaze as she strikes a sexy pose.

The model and multi-millionaire poses in front of a radiant poolside view, a posh mansion peeking out from the crest of the hill behind her. Despite the brief caption in which Paris simply expresses her longing for the warmth of the summer months, her fans didn’t seem to mind that she was keen to let her body do most of the talking. Over 7,000 Instagram users left her a like in response to her clip moments after the post had gone live, and nearly 200 followers bothered to leave a brief comment.

“That’s hot,” one admirer quipped, briefly recalling Paris Hilton’s own signature quote.

“Oh my God look at this beauty I fell in love,” a second supporter gushed, capping off their comments with a trio of flame emojis.

“Love you gorgeous, so legendary,” a third fan remarked, including a duo of heart-eyed emojis inside of their message.

Paris Hilton made headlines most recently for her Coachella appearance. As E! Online details, the reality TV starlet and hotel heiress is known for wearing wild and wacky outfits to the music and art festival, and this year was no different.

No matter what the situation, it seems that Paris is able to have fun wherever she goes. Her fans and followers absolutely adore her and await another spicy share from the social media queen.