Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In 4/20 Appreciation Post

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her famous figure on social media yet again.

On Saturday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself enjoying the recreational holiday known as “4/20,” which is typically celebrated by those who enjoy the use of marijuana.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sitting in a leopard print bikini top as she holds the camera below her and shows off her massive cleavage in the NSFW photo.

Demi has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She also sports a full face of makeup in the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Mawby also sports a bronzed glow on her face, some highlight on her nose and cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

The model’s fans absolutely loved the post, and have become accustomed to seeing sexy looks on social media. Demi often posts photos of herself in lingerie and bikinis, and even posed in a skimpy Cleopatra costume as she celebrated her 24th birthday with an Egyptian themed bash, complete with costumes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby took to social media to reflect on her life on her birthday, revealing to her followers that she feels very thankful for the life she has.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of one of her internet-famous bikini snaps.

Meanwhile, the model could be making a huge change in her 24th year. Demi is rumored to be thinking about moving from the U.K., where she currently resides, to the United States, where she could seemingly expand her modeling career.

Sources tell The Sun that the model would likely move to the U.S. with her boyfriend, Chris Martinez, as she also has dreams of becoming an actress and starring in a James Bond film.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.