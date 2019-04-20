Lauren Goodger Spills Out Of Top While Being Attacked By Grammar Police

The 'TOWIE' star's glaring grammar mistake made it too difficult for her followers to enjoy her latest sultry snapshot.

It was earlier this week that The Inquisitr reported The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger shared a photo of herself rocking what she believed to be a fabulous ensemble while enjoying a night on the town only to be crucified by Instagram trolls for everything from her outfit to her face.

A few hours ago, the TOWIE star shared what was intended to be a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a skin-tight white top with misshapen black spots all over it on Instagram. The extremely low-cut top caused the 32-year-old TV personality to spill out of the top as she showed off a generous amount of cleavage.

Her loose wavy brunette tresses were pushed over to one side as they flowed down her body while she gazed off to the distance. Rocking a light pink lip color, she also flaunted her perfect caramel complexion for the camera.

Unfortunately, her 768,000 Instagram followers had a difficult time focusing on the sultry snap once they started to notice the glaring grammatical error the TV personality made in the caption of her photo.

Mistakenly using “there” instead of “they’re,” it didn’t take long before the comment section flooded with individuals drawing attention to the brunette beauty’s glaring error. One of the most liked comments simply posted “They’re” with an asterisk after the word as people typically do when correcting typos during text-based conversations. One of the other top comments posted “They’re not there” followed by the laughing while crying emoticon.

Several of Lauren’s followers quickly started to feud in the replies of one of the top comments after someone said the grammatical error the TV personality made “literally” drives them nuts. Another individual chimed in saying that they used the word literal wrong before pointing out the irony of someone correcting grammar only to make a different kind of grammar mistake. This resulted in several Instagram users arguing about how to use the word “literally” properly.

In just a few hours, the photo accumulated over 3,300 likes and nearly 100 comments as many continued to obsess over the grammar mistake. There were also a few people who opted to complain about her “excessive” and “overdone” lip filler.

The TV personality did, however, have a few supportive fans who tried to make sure a few compliments got mixed into all the hateful comments. In addition to using complements such as “stunning,” “unreal,” and “gorgeous” some posted fire and heart emoticons instead.

While it has only been a few hours since she posted the photo, Lauren has yet to respond to the grammar police lingering in the comments of her sizzling snapshot.