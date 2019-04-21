Phase 3 Of The MCU Doesn’t Close Out With ‘Avengers: Endgame’ After All

This is brand new information Marvel fans!

Marvel Studios is about to close out the Infinity Saga which consisted of three separate phases. It was long believed that Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would finish with the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, but it looks like that’s not the case at all. The news is shocking given that Endgame is the culmination of 21 movies before it and 11 years of filmmaking. It’s recently been confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige that Spider-Man: Far From Home will actually close out Phase 3 when it drops in July.

Instead of starting Phase 4 as always suspected, Far From Home will round out the Infinity Saga being the 22nd film in the MCU. According to Newsweek, Feige confirmed the news at an Endgame fan event this weekend in Shanghai.

“It’s the end of the third phase,” Feige commented when asked about Far From Home.

The studio head later admitted that it was the first time he confirmed that news which has everyone speculating which movie will officially kick off Phase 4. Plenty of movies are in the works at Marvel, with several release dates confirmed, but no titles have been matched with those dates at this time.

It’s not unusual for Marvel to close out a Phase with a solo flick, as Phase 2 ended with Ant-Man in 2015. Phase 1 concluded with The Avengers in 2012 matching Phase 2 with six movies a piece. Phase 3 is by far the heftiest of the bunch with 11 films which kicked off with Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

The end-credit scenes of both Endgame and Far From Home should give some sort of indication as what’s to come in Phase 4. Sequels that have been confirmed but have no release dates include Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A solo Black Widow film is also in the works and is one of the movies suspected to be released by Marvel Studios in 2020.

Feige and company are expected to make their big reveal for Phase 4 plans after Spider-Man: Far From Home debuts and the dust settles revolving around the excitement for that film. The announcement will not be overly ambitious as the powers-that-be don’t want to put too much on their plate and be unable to deliver.

Plenty of Marvel projects have been announced for Disney+ however, including WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26. Spider-Man: Far From Home will follow on July 2.