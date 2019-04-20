WWE News: Daniel Bryan Pulled From More Live Events Amid Injury Concern

It looks like WWE fans will have to continue to wait even longer to see the 'New' Daniel Bryan.

Two weeks have passed since WrestleMania 35 and WWE has already had the Superstar Shake Up as well as having to deal with a number of injuries. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the big concerns is that of former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, as he has not been seen since losing the title to Kofi Kingston at the big pay-per-view. Now, the concerns continue as Bryan has been pulled from even more live events.

Wrestling Inc. reported that Bryan was originally scheduled to be at the WWE Live Event for the SmackDown brand in Madison, Wisconsin. He was also set to be at Sunday’s show in Rochester, Minnesota, but he’s now been pulled from both of those events without any explanation.

Of course, WWE doesn’t have to give any explanation as the cards of different events are said to always be “subject to change.” It is expected that Bryan was going to face off against current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at both of those events, but he has since been replaced in those matches by Randy Orton.

Bryan’s injury is said to be “closely guarded” by WWE after he returned from semi-retirement last year. Bryan had originally hung up his boots after dealing with a number of concussions as well as neck problems, but he worked hard and made it back into the ring.

Now, WWE isn’t going to risk anything with him and will make sure to monitor his health very closely.

WWE

WWE pulled Bryan from both Saturday and Sunday’s shows, but they appear to be monitoring him day-to-day. As of this writing, Bryan is still scheduled to appear at the SmackDown Live taping on Tuesday night, but that could also end up changing.

Local advertisements have Bryan taking on Kofi Kingston, but that would likely end up being in a dark match after the taping ends. Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Randy Orton, but depending on Bryan’s status, all of that may end up being altered if Bryan’s still not in a position to appear.

WWE has been dealing with a number of injuries lately other than Bryan as well. Nia Jax is out for a while after having surgery on both of her knees. Ronda Rousey has a broken hand. AJ Styles was a little banged up, but has already returned. Sheamus is out due to a concussion.

Daniel Bryan is far from done with wrestling, and his very great run with the WWE Championship only recently came to an end. Due to his past history with injuries, he’s going to not push himself, and WWE is going to keep a watchful eye on him at all times. Bryan being pulled from these live events is evidence that either his injury is more serious than initially thought, or WWE simply giving him a little extra healing time.