Bella Thorne Steams Up Instagram As She Flaunts Flawless Figure In Insanely Sexy And Skimpy Black Bikini

A newly-single Bella Thorne is really feeling herself lately on social media.

Over the past few days, the 21-year-old has been wowing her 19 million-plus Instagram followers with a bunch of sexy photos of herself in either swimwear or scandalous clothing. Her most recent photo shows the model in her element as she poses in the great outdoors.

In her latest snapshot, the social media starlet kneels on the edge of a pool and is surrounded by two beautiful palm trees just behind her. The now red-headed beauty puts one hand in her hair and the other down by her side as she strikes a pose for the camera. Per usual, the actress looks nothing short of stunning as she dons a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination with the top showing off a little bit of side boob and the stringed bottoms giving fans a glimpse of her toned legs.

Thorne accessorizes the look with a ton of bracelets as well as a sheer yellow leopard cover up that flows off of one arm. Within a short time of the post going live, it has already earned Bella a ton of attention with more than 220,000 likes as well as 800 comments and growing. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Thorne looks while countless others commented on her flawless figure.

“The hotness is you not the atmosphere,” one follower wrote.

“Ur body look so healthy. So proud of you.”

“Love u soo much bb,” one more chimed in.

And as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the model steamed it up once again on social media, this time in a sexy little Coachella outfit. On top, the stunner rocks a tiny black rhinestone bra that definitely shows off ample amounts of cleavage to her loyal followers along with a variety of different sized silver necklaces and wears her long, red-dyed locks down and at her back.

On the bottom, Thorne looks equally as sexy in an incredibly short pair of Daisy Dukes that she holds up with a belt around her waist. To complete the sultry look, the actress donned a pair of over-the-knee black rhinestone boots that seemed to match her bra perfectly. The starlet has been serving up a ton of sexy looks ever since she called it quits with two former flames.

As The Inquisitr shared, the red-headed beauty announced to fans that she was calling it quits with longtime boyfriend, singer Mod Sun. Along with a photo of herself and the singer together, Bella shared a telling message with fans in the caption of the photo.

“I will always love you. All good things must come to an end.”

Shortly before that, she broke up with YouTuber girlfriend, Tana Mongeau.