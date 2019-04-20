Rudy Giuliani ‘Frustrated’ By Mueller Report, Says He Would ‘Love To Have A Trial’ To Prove Trump’s Innocence

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said on Friday that he would “love to have a trial” to prove his most prominent client’s innocence, Newsweek reports.

“I’m frustrated by the report because in some ways I’d love to have a trial and prove that it’s not true,” he said.

“The narrative is written as if it’s all true and somebody proved it. Nobody proved it.”

Giuliani was referring to the section of the Mueller report pertaining to possible obstruction of justice by the president. Mueller did not directly accuse Trump of obstructing justice, but he did not exonerate him of it either. The special counsel seemingly left the issue up to Congress, outlining 10 “episodes” pertaining to possible obstruction of justice.

Furthermore, according to Robert Mueller’s report, Trump failed to obstruct justice only because his aides and advisers refused to follow orders. Members of the Trump White House repeatedly refused to carry out the president’s orders, according to Mueller, perhaps saving Trump from his worst impulses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, given that the Mueller report paints an unflattering picture of a president unable to maintain control over his subordinates, Trump is allegedly furious at former members of his team who talked to Mueller, revealing the behind-the-scenes chaos.

The president is allegedly particularly furious at former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who is quoted in the Mueller report as saying that he refused to follow Trump’s orders because the president had asked him to do “crazy sh*t.”

Rudy Giuliani blasted McGahn as well, suggesting that the lawyer would not have stayed in the White House until October of 2018 if he actually believed that what the president was ordering him to do was illegal.

Rudy Giuliani attacks the credibility of Robert Mueller’s chief witness, the former White House counsel, Don McGahn. McGahn’s lawyer pushes back. https://t.co/i3cCQKChkY — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 20, 2019

“If McGahn thought any of those things were crimes, why did he stay there?” Giuliani asked.

“They’re trying to make it out as if there’s something illegal about what happened with McGahn. The guy is a very good lawyer. If he believed that there was something illegal, he wouldn’t have stayed in his job,” he said.

According to reporting from The Washington Examiner, administration officials and pro-Trump Republicans have nothing but praise for Rudy Giuliani, who they credit with staying one step ahead of Robert Mueller throughout the investigation.

Furthermore, according to the publication, the president’s allies have repeatedly praised his legal team — headed by Rudy Giuliani — for advising Trump against a sit-down interview with Robert Mueller. In public appearances, the Washington Examiner notes, Giuliani frequently echoes Trump using the words “witch hunt” to describe the Russia probe.