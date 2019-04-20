Chanel West Coast Poses In Sexy Skin-Tight White Latex Dress To Promote New Music

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast is in the middle of a major promotional tour for her newest single, “Sharon Stoned.” The singer has been promoting her newest song all over Instagram lately and her newest post shows her impersonating Sharon Stone herself from a very famous Basic Instinct scene. The pro-marijuana song landed just in time for April 20, in what Chanel is referring to as “the stoner 4/20 anthem of 2019.”

In her newest Instagram post, Chanel is posing in a skintight white latex dress and a white pair of leather slingback pumps. The rapper also donned a short white slick back hairdo to mimic the iconic Sharon Stone character while also sporting a dramatic eye and red lip. The dress is matched with a white latex coat which Chanel poses in hunched over.

Chanel’s post gained a lot of love from her 3.2 million followers. The new photo earned over 12,000 likes and hundreds of comments just a few hours after being shared. As usual, the comment section filled with compliments for the blonde rapper.

“You just get better and better with age like a fine wine,” one fan wrote.

“Crazy to see how far you’ve come! Remember seeing you back in the day as Rob’s receptionist on Fantasy Factory. Keep striving!” another added.

Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison commented on the photo that she was “obsessed” and hundreds of fire emojis were posted by adoring fans.

Chanel also promoted her appearance at the Sapphire Topless Pool in Las Vegas on Saturday. The rapper will be debuting her new song live to those happy to indulge in the celebratory day.

The video for “Sharon Stoned” is also out now which features the television star smoking plenty of weed alongside her friends as they play an extremely high stakes poker game. Michael Rapaport makes an appearance in the music video as he interrogates Chanel while she smokes a joint. Despite reenacting the famous scene from Basic Instinct, Chanel left out the scandalous moment where Sharon Stone opens her legs to reveal herself to the world.

The song is lyrically simple, with Chanel basically saying “Sharon Stoned” over and over again. The verses contain simple lyrics where she notes the joys of smoking and how she spends most of her days high. Her new video has been viewed over 150,000 times in less than 24 hours on YouTube.

Chanel can be seen on Ridiculousness every Friday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.