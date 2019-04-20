KKK Leader’s Wife Admits To Killing Him Two Years After Blaming Her Son For The Murder

Frank Ancona was killed in 2017.

The wife of a murdered KKK leader has admitted to killing him two years after the incident, according to USA Today.

Frank Ancona, an imperial wizard of the fringe hate-group called the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was murdered in his home from gunshot wounds to the head in 2017. Following the murder, his 46-year-old wife, Malissa Ancona, disposed the body on the bank of the Big River near Belgrade, Missouri. She then called the authorities and told them that her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., had killed her husband while he was sleeping with a nine-millimeter handgun after he had asked for a divorce.

But then as she spent time in jail waiting for her trial on charges of tampering with evidence, she began to pen letters disclosing what appears to be the actual truth. Malissa Ancona said that while her son had helped her clean the walls of her bedroom and dispose of Frank Ancona’s body, he had not pulled the trigger and was not accessory to the KKK leader’s murder.

“I fired both shots that killed my husband,” she told a judge Friday.

Frank Ancona’s father testified before the court that his daughter-in-law had killed his son after he had decided to end their marriage.

The wife of a KKK leader in rural Missouri pleaded guilty this morning to murdering him and dumping his body. https://t.co/U7EQ514DMr — Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) April 19, 2019

Frank Ancona, although he was the member of a group that is only known to have a few dozen members nationwide, had nonetheless become a known figure in the aftermath of the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Ancona’s KKK group distributed pamphlets in Ferguson that urged the authorities to use “lethal force” against protesters.

Following this and the widespread protests in Ferguson, Ancona made an appearance on national television, where he said that white nationalists were ready to wage a “war” in America to preserve traditional values. He claimed the race protests following Michael Brown’s shooting had reinvigorated KKK.

“They want to portray us as all toothless, redneck tobacco chewers. Some of us are! But some of us are college educated. I am a business owner. We just believe in promoting traditional American values,” Ancona had told The New York Times at the time.

Paul Jinkerson Jr., Ancona’s stepson, was facing first-degree murder charges in addition to charges of tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse. After Malissa Ancona’s confession, however, it is likely that authorities will rescind the murder charge against him, while Malissa Ancona is set to spend the rest of her life in prison.