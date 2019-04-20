BLACKPINK Got A Cute Shout Out From Ariana Grande Ahead Of Second Coachella Set

BLACKPINK, the superstar girl group from South Korea have gained lots of fans since they’ve been heating up the charts with their infectious pop music. And some of those fans are huge celebrities in their own right. As Entertainment Tonight reports, the group got a shout from Ariana Grande on Twitter recently. In the tweet, the “Thank U Next” singer called them “great” and said that she hoped to see them perform or meet them this week.

But as Pop Crush reports, Grande did not get her wish because she went to BLACKPINK’s set too late on Friday. In one of her Instagram stories, she said that she had an anxiety attack which caused her tardiness.

Grande’s hit song “Thank U Next” has actually become a part of the group’s history. As Seventeen Magazine reports, in April, the music video for their song “Kill This Love” became the most watched video within the first 24 hrs of its release, wresting the title away from Grande’s Mean Girls inspired video. But as The Inquisitrreported, fellow K-pop stars, BTS, broke their record thanks to the video for “Boy With Luv.”

While they may have been bummed about not meeting Ariana Grande, the group was still able to interact with quite a few famous American musicians at Coachella.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, they met Khalid on Friday before their performance and he later attended their show. They were also seen taking photos with Jaden Smith during Coachella’s first weekend.

BLACKPINK was formed three years ago and consists of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Their songs often consist of a mix of rapping and singing kind of like BTS. Even though they haven’t been making music for that long, the girls have already gained great publicity in the US because of Coachella and other high profile appearances on shows like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, Strahan and Sara and, The Late Late Show With James Corden.

They’re also making history for K-pop girl groups. They’re the first girl group from South Korea to perform at Coachella and also the first to appear on the cover of Billboard Magazine.

As All Kpop reports, BLACKPINK is still on their North American tour and took to the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 17. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Harry Style in the audience, Billboard.com notes, so you can add him to the list of their celebrity admirers.