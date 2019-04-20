Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Didn’t Speak At Daughter’s Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s co-parenting relationship may be worse than fans suspected.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not in a good place following their break up back in February and didn’t even speak to one another at their daughter True’s first birthday party last weekend.

Sources tell the outlet that things are very rocky between the former couple and that the NBA player has allegedly not been making an effort to spend much time with his daughter, which is upsetting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“Things are so difficult, [Khloe and Tristan did] not speak at True’s birthday and their only form of communication they have now is through assistants and via text. They haven’t spoken face to face in quite some time. Tristan has not been making an effort to see True, despite being in LA, and this frustrates and confuses Khloe so much,” an insider tells the outlet.

“When he comes to town, he enjoys blowing off steam from a stressful NBA season by going out to restaurants and clubs and sees friends instead. “At the end of the day, he’s fine with it because he feels Khloe is the best caretaker for True,” the source added.

Insiders claim that Khloe Kardashian feels like she has tried with Tristan Thompson, but that the basketball star only wants to see his daughter when it is convenient for him.

Kardashian has allegedly accepted the fact that she is going to be the main provider and caretaker for little True, and has vowed to make sure that the door is also open for Tristan when he decides he wants to spend time with his little girl.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan’s mother, Andrea, is said to be begging her son to be more present in his daughter’s life.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Andrea wants to be a part of True’s life and that she wants her son to be a more involved father to the little girl.

The insider reveals that Khloe speaks to Andrea more than she does to Tristan and that Kardashian was sure to include Tristan’s mother in True’s first birthday party. However, he and his mother reportedly only stayed for about an hour before they left the celebration.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.