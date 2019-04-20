Donald Trump & Rush Limbaugh Golf Photo Roasted On Twitter: ‘Six Wives Between Them’

The White House released a picture of Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh golfing together during the president’s long weekend vacation at his Florida resort, and Twitter is having a field day with it.

Trump hit the links with the conservative radio host this weekend, just days after the release of a redacted version of the Russia report. Trump struck a defiant and angry tone in the wake of the report’s release before retreating to his Mar-a-Lago resort. He called out those who led the investigation — as well as news outlets that covered the probe — even though the report itself verified a number of stories about Trump’s contacts with Russia that the president had pegged as “fake news.”

On Saturday, the day after Trump and Limbaugh went golfing, the White House released a picture of the two together. Many of Trump’s critics jumped at the chance to mock the two full-bodied Republicans, including New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz, a Pulitzer Prize winner for criticism.

“Trump and Rush Limbaugh today. Six wives between them, one drug conviction, two Birthers, both over 70-years old,” he wrote on Twitter, before inviting his followers to offer a caption for the photo.

The two were joined by professional golfer Lexi Thompson, but much of the internet’s attention was on Trump and Limbaugh. The picture gained some viral interest, with many sharing it, and some even transposing Trump and Limbaugh into different settings.

Limbaugh has been closely connected to Trump, using his massive media platform to defend the president and echo his sentiments that the investigation was a witch hunt against him.

The golfing trip for Trump and Limbaugh was quite significant. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the golf trip likely pushed Trump above the $100 million mark for total taxpayer costs for his golfing trips. The outing came just after Trump complained about the cost of the Russia probe, which he pegged at $30 million.

There are varying estimates as to exactly how much Trump has spent in taxpayer costs for his golfing trips. The website Trump Golf Count pegged his 170 total golf trips at a total taxpayer cost of $97 million. MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin (via Twitter) had estimated the total number of trips at 182, which would put his total cost well above $100 million.

Donald Trump has come under fire for his frequent golf trips, especially after Trump had previously criticized Barack Obama for his own golfing trips. Trump also pledged during the 2016 campaign that he would not have time to golf if he were to win the election.