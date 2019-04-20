Kim Kardashian Gets Slammed On Social Media After Sharing Throwback Photo Of Her And Kanye West

Social media users are bashing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship after the reality star’s latest Instagram post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her and the “All of the Lights” rapper on Instagram Saturday. The photo is a clip from Kardashian’s other E! show, Kourtney and Kim take New York, which lasted from 2011-2012, per IMDB. The post shows Kim and Kanye smiling at each other as the two are both wearing all black and Kim sits with her legs crossed. In her caption, Kim states that she’s always looked at Kanye as more than a friend.

“Always had eyes for him,” the influencer said of her husband in her Instagram caption.

The photo was shared with the beauty mogul’s 135 million followers and initially received praise by Kim’s followers, including her sister Khloe and makeup artist Mary Phillips. However, Kim’s trip down memory lane quickly turned south when fans pointed out the timeline of the photo. Many users claimed the photo was around the time Kim was married to NBA star Kris Humphries and Kanye was dating model Amber Rose. The users also felt the post was inappropriate given the history.

“Even when u weren’t single…oop,” one follower pointed out.

“While you were with someone else. All Class,” another follower commented.

Viewers of KUWTK recall that Kim and Kanye began publicly dating shortly after Kim and Kris filed for divorce after a 72-day marriage. During her separation from Kris, Kim and Kanye got engaged in 2013 and had their daughter, North, in 2014. According to the Daily Mail, Kim’s ex-husband reportedly suspected his then-wife was having an affair with the “Runaway” rapper. A source told the outlet in 2012 that Kanye was referred to as a “close, personal friend,” despite attending the couple’s 2011 wedding. Kris also reportedly “felt very played” by the situation, especially when Kanye revealed he was always in love with Kim in his song “Theraflu.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Wedding Was 7 Years Ago: Remembering Their 72-Day Marriage https://t.co/vi3vdYwEtL — People (@people) August 21, 2018

Kanye’s ex Amber also reportedly shared her side of the situation between her then boyfriend and the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum. In an interview with Star magazine, Amber confirmed Kim was sending inappropriate photos to Kanye while she was still in a relationship with Reggie Bush.

“She’s a homewrecker! They were both cheating,” Amber said at the time. “They were both cheating on me and Reggie with each other.”

A history of Kanye West and Amber Rose's relationship https://t.co/ZW7Grob6fY pic.twitter.com/2ggv6VWbXv — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 25, 2017

Both Kim and Kanye have previously insisted they didn’t pursue a relationship with each other until they were both single.