Julianne Hough Poses In The Ocean While Wearing A Grey Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Julianne Hough is spending her weekend on a sunny beach while flaunting her stunning body.

The actress, 30, shared photos on her Instagram page of herself in the ocean on Saturday. In one post, the Dancing with the Stars alum is bending her back while sitting on a rock as water splashes around her. While the star didn’t disclose her location, she did wear a grey bikini with her blonde hair flowing as the water got it wet. The post was shared with the America’s Got Talent judge’s 4.5 million followers, and it received more than 13,000 likes. The post also received more than 40 comments from Hough’s fans, many of whom stated the star looked like a mermaid in the photo.

“Part of your worrrrrrld!” one follower exclaimed, referencing the Disney film The Little Mermaid.

“This. Is. Everything!!”

Hough also posted another photo from her beach getaway. In the second post, the actress has her hands on her chest as she looks away from the camera with her wet hair still down. Hough is now wearing a cover-up, with the ocean serving as the backdrop for the photo.

“If you put out negative energy, that’s what you’ll get in return. If you put out love, joy and happiness, you’ll get that back,” the Footloose star captioned under her Instagram photo.

In addition to showing off her bikini body on Instagram, Hough took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 19, to show a glammed up look for AGT. The judge reposted a video of herself posing for the camera, which, based on her tag, was originally shared by her makeup artist, Jo Baker. In the post, she’s wearing a short, multi-printed dress, which was styled by fashion stylist and costume designer Rob Zangardi. Hough’s hair, which was braided into a bun, was styled by celebrity hairstylist Florido, according to the post’s tags.

The Safe Haven star also got in some quality time with husband Brooks Laich, 35. The couple both shared an Instagram story of Hough carrying the couple’s dog, Koda. In the video, Koda is licking Hough’s cheek while hanging out in the pair’s kitchen.

Hough expressed her love and admiration for Laich as she juggles her new gig at AGT and more advances in her career. The Dirty Grandpa actress thanked her husband on Instagram on March 25, posting a photo of the two of them.

“Today and every day I am blown away by the beauty of this man,” Hough wrote in a lengthy caption. “The selfless need to give me what I can’t give myself in the moment is one of your greatest qualities.”