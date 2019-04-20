WWE News: Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Comment On The End Of The Shield And Dean Ambrose Leaving

Is this really the end of the Hounds of Justice?

On Sunday night, it will be the end of an era as The Shield will stand together for presumably the last time ever in a WWE ring. Dean Ambrose’s contract with the company is about to come to an end and it was revealed earlier this year that he would not re-sign with them despite being offered a hefty sum. Now, his brothers in The Shield are speaking about the end of their trio and his departure from WWE.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sunday night’s WWE Live Event will mark the end of Dean Ambrose’s time with the company. WWE Network will air The Shield’s Last Chapter as a live special, but is this all an elaborate storyline or is this something that is actually happening for good?

The official YouTube channel for WWE released a backstage clip on Saturday which has Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns discussing the end of their run as a stable. They were actually asked if they would try to convince Ambrose to stay in WWE and if they tried to change his mind about leaving, but Reigns wants his friend to be happy.

“Nah. Nah…the jokes are over, I want him to be happy and it seems like he’s in a good place and is happy. That’s the key to life is just be happy. Different material, situations, and objects are going to come and go, but where your heart is and what makes you smile? I think, is the most important thing. Ultimately, that’s all we want for each other. We started out in this crazy world of taking over this mountain, and putting our flags in it. To being able to achieve all those things and now, it’s back to the simple things. That’s just keeping a smile on our faces and making sure we’re happy. He’ll be fine.”

That certainly sounds quite final and as if this is no WWE storyline.

WWE

The Shield will take on the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in this weekend’s events. On Sunday night, their last stand will come against that same team at the WWE Live Event in Moline, Illinois.

Reigns spoke of the “jokes” and there have been enough of those, and WWE fans get what he is talking about. For about two months now, fans have seen the last of this from The Shield or their final match, but Seth Rollins hopped on Twitter and confirmed this is it.

I’m pretty stoked about this weekend. Taking the black one more time with my boys…and in my own backyard. We’ve had a lot of “lasts” lately, I know, but I promise this really is the end for a while. #WWEStLouis #WWESpringfield #WWEMoline #ShieldsFinalChapter https://t.co/kJiEDYWjds — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 19, 2019

The interesting thing to take from Rollins’ tweet is that he simply said this is the end of The Shield “for a while.” He didn’t say that it was the end of them forever or for good, but he only said for a while. Fans may end up reading too much into that, but it’s hard to know what the world of professional wrestling could bring.

Right now, it certainly appears as if Dean Ambrose is done with his time in WWE, but that’s not to say he won’t ever return. The Shield is going to have their final chapter on Sunday night and his brothers know he has to do what is best for him in his life. The door certainly appears to be staying open for a return by the “Lunatic Fringe,” but at least for a while, he won’t be teaming with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins any longer.