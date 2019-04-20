Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Taking Care Of Kids While She’s Studying To Become A Lawyer

While Kim Kardashian juggles her bustling career and studying law, she says her husband Kanye West has been holding down the fort at home.

According to HotNewHipHop, the reality star, 38, said that West, 40, has been stepping up as she spends 18 hours a week studying to take the bar exam. While Kardashian doesn’t have a Bachelors degree, she is reportedly giving her all to pursuing her next career venture. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stated that she has to leave her children for a few days out of the week to go to the office. When she is home, the star reportedly spends time studying and can’t tend to all of her parental duties throughout the week. Kardashian said that when she is busy, the “Gold Digger” rapper picks up the slack for their three children- North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago, 1.

“During the week at night, there’s a lot of time I’m like, ‘Babe, you need to take the kids.’ He’s honestly really stepped it up and I’m so grateful to him for doing that,” she shared in an interview with Van Jones. “I said, ‘You know what. I have my full-time filming job. I have my beauty business. I work full-time and I’m going to take on another 18 hours a week that’s required.'”

Kardashian also opened up to Jones and said that the public doesn’t understand the sacrifices the future mother of four is making by her studies. She said that in addition to studying for the bar, the KKW Beauty creator also has to attend classes to further expand her law education.

West, who has been taking a break from music, has been seemingly supportive of his wife’s passions since she announced she’s pursuing a law career during her cover story for Vogue’s May 2019 issue. The E! star also reportedly already has a job lined up if she passes the Bar exam when she takes it in 2022. The Inquisitr previously shared that longtime attorney Robert Shapiro has offered Kardashian a job at his firm. Shapiro worked closely with Kardashian’s father Robert during the OJ Simpson murder trial.

In addition to her praising her husband for his support, Kardashian also reportedly addressed the USC college admissions scandal, which broke back in March. HotNewHipHop shared that Kardashian plans to not use her privilege, fame, or money go to her children’s heads. She also stated that when the time comes for her children to attend college, the mogul would, “never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way.”