Signs Of Trouble? Adele Gave Her Husband A House Two Months Before Announcing Their Divorce

Adele shocked fans on Friday when she revealed that she and husband Simon Konecki were calling it quits. But the split may have been months in the making according to a deed obtained by Radar Online, which shows that the best-selling singer gave her husband a house two months before announcing their impending divorce.

The 30-year-old mom of one deeded Simon a home on January 24, 2019.

“Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, spouse of Simon Konecki, hereby grands to Simon Konecki, a married man as his sole and separate property” a home, the deed states.

It appears as though Adele was making plans to be sure that he was taken care of before the two went their separate ways by securing him a place to live. The deed, which was recorded in February, grants Simon the home as part of an intra-family home transfer.

Adele and Simon have kept their relationship mostly on the down low, but the two have been together since 2011, and Adele gave birth to their son Angelo in 2012. In 2016, Adele hinted that she and Simon had married in secret and in 2017 while accepting the award for Album of the Year, she openly called Simon her husband.

“Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son–you’re the only reason I do it.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two announced that they were calling it quits on Friday.

“Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Astute fans may have realized that something was amiss after Adele and pal Jennifer Lawrence were spotted out having a good time at a New York City gay bar. According to Radar Online, the pair were photographed in the West Village laughing it up and participating in some drinking games.

Both looked casually comfortable and clearly out for a night on the town. Adele even said that she was “obviously” ready for a good time.

Randomly getting turnt with JeLaw and Adele. NBD. pic.twitter.com/xCeUTz4j4Y — Rich Brome (@rbrome) March 23, 2019

The two became good friends in 2013, according to People, when they met at the Oscars. Adele won for her James Bond song “Skyfall,” and Jennifer took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actress. Jennifer went on to pen a sweet tribute to her friend in 2016 for Time magazine.

“Her undeniable talent and beauty. But what you don’t see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is,” Jennifer wrote.

But more than just a friendly excursion, some fans speculate that Adele was blowing off steam with Jennifer over the crumbling of her marriage.