Supermodel Bella Hadid Spills Out Of Skimpy Bikini Top, Blows A Kiss In Poolside Instagram Snap

While Bella Hadid may be one of the best-known supermodels in the entire world, she’s certainly not restricted to showing off her best angles on the runway. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to titillate her legions of fans and followers — Bella currently boasts nearly 24 million admirers on Instagram alone — the brunette bombshell appears to know exactly which buttons to push to keep eyes on her at all times.

In her latest share, one comprised of two distinct and slightly different images, Bella Hadid can be seen reclining poolside. Clad in a bikini top which leaves little to the imagination, a deep and plunging neckline serving to accentuate her ample assets, the world-famous supermodel channels a casual yet confident sensibility. Her deep cleavage is on full display in the sun-drenched shot, and the placid waters of a beautiful pool background her.

Her extremely flat stomach is also revealed, her abdominal muscles showcased by the pose and by her choice of clothing. Bella Hadid accessorizes her look with a pair of dark sunglasses placed atop her head, what looks like a wooden watch on her left wrist. A canned beverage of unknown description is barely visible towards the bottom of the frame.

In the second image of the set, Bella closes her eyes and blows a kiss to the camera. Her pursed lips are painted a pretty pink shade, and her signature dark tresses are styled in a casual middle part.

In the caption attached to the image, Bella simply wished her legions of devotees a happy 4/20. For those unfamiliar, 4/20 is an informal holiday celebrated by cannabis (aka marijuana) aficionados across the globe. While there’s no sign of smoke in this set of photos, Bella Hadid has shown some friendliness towards the stoner community in the past. According to Stylecaster, she’s worn a subtle bit of cannabis-inspired jewelry in the past — and per ET Online, she’s also donned a bikini with a pot leaf embroidered onto it in the past, as well.

Her cheeky caption didn’t seem to put off any of her fans and followers, however. Over 250,000 Instagram users gave Bella a like in response to her most recent share, while more than 1,200 left comments in the appropriate section.

“You’re such a crackhead, I love it,” remarked one fan, punctuation their joking reply with a laughing emoji.

“Where be the blunt Bella?” a second social media admirer asked, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

With her comments section filled with cannabis jokes and a laundry list of compliments, it looks like Bella Hadid is having another wonderful day in the life of a top-tier supermodel. Those who follow her can’t seem to get enough and wait with bated breath to see what she might share with them next.