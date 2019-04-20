Kate Hudson Shows Off Age-Defying Beauty At Star-Studded 40th Birthday Party

Kate Hudson recently turned 40 but you’d never guess that by looking at her. The Almost Famous actress looked radiant as she celebrated her birthday at a surprise birthday party attended by her celebrity relatives and friends, Us Weekly reports. The party was held at the Alfred Tea Room in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Her mom, Goldie Hawn, was there as well as her step-dad, Kurt Russell. Her friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Erin and Sarah Foster also attended.

The actress hasn’t shared any photos from the party on her Instagram page as yet, but on her birthday she posted a photo of herself cuddling with her three kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani Rose.

“My wishes came true,” she wrote in the caption of the photo. “Thank you for all the love today.”

Rani Rose, Kate’s youngest child, was born 6 months ago and the actress has already revealed that she has lost almost all of the weight she gained during her pregnancy. Her success is likely thanks to the fact that she a WW ambassador, the company that was formerly known as Weight Watchers. In her Instagram announcement about her weight loss, Hudson gave the WW app lots of credit.

“I’ve taken my time, I’ve stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it’s an incredible set up,” she wrote. “Easy as pie! And I can eat pie… except it’s anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move…”

In the photo, Kate wears a crop top and leggings which show off her slim frame and toned abs.

While she admitted to always being an advocate of a healthy lifestyle, she stressed that her weight loss journey would not have worked if she didn’t have support.

“Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn’t mean that I don’t need the support like everyone else,” she added.

Kate also has youthful skin and has previously shared her secrets for achieving her signature glow.

In an interview with The Telegraph last year, she revealed that she uses oil to cleanse her skin and only washes her face once per day. She also uses a toner or micellar water and then a moisturizing cream and antioxidant serum. For added skin protection, she wears sunscreen when she’s out and about.

One source told Us Weekly that Kate isn’t worried about the fact that she’s getting older and it’s likely that any woman would if they looked like she does at 40.