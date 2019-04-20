Robert De Niro Slings Insults At President Trump, Calling Him A ‘Wannabe Gangster’

'This guy has proven himself to be a total loser,' said Robert De Niro to Stephen Colbert.

Robert De Niro has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump well before he was ever elected. If anything, his disapproval for the president has only increased in recent year. De Niro is an Academy Award-winning actor who has starred in hits such as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, and The Godfather. Now he is famous for playing a more lighthearted role, as Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live. He sat down recently for an interview with talk show host Stephen Colbert to discuss his feelings regarding Trump, and he certainly didn’t hold back, according to Fox News.

De Niro is more than happy to portray Mueller — in fact, he told Colbert that doing so is his “civic duty.”

After years of investigating, the highly anticipated Mueller report was released to the public just last week. The over 400-page report goes into great detail answering questions regarding the role Russia may have played in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether or not President Trump obstructed justice. Mueller found no evidence that Trump — nor those working for him — purposefully tried to get aid from Russia in order to secure a win in the 2016 election. However, the report was unable to definitively come to a conclusion as to whether or not Trump is guilty of obstructing justice. It will be up to Congress to decide what the next step is in this lengthy ordeal, according to Vox.

De Niro’s interview with Colbert was taped this past Tuesday, prior to the public release of the report. While he said he wasn’t sure what all would come of the report, he hoped that it goes “further.” In fact, he hopes that the situation escalates to the point that he — while playing the role of Mueller — would be able to arrest Trump.

Robert De Niro explains why Trump is lower than a gangster: “Even gangsters have morals—they have ethics, they have a code…” https://t.co/LHGirQeJt2 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 20, 2019

“I keep saying that I don’t know whether this is actually possible where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit,” he told Colbert.

Colbert laughed why De Niro didn’t at least give Trump a chance. De Niro explained that he feels he has already done so.

“You’re right that’s what I said after he was elected, ‘Give him a chance. ‘I give everyone the benefit of the doubt. This guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”

He went on to call the president a “wannabe gangster” and slammed his code of ethics.