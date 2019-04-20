‘Boyz N The Hood’ Director John Singleton Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Doctors are describing the stroke as 'mild.'

Director John Singleton, best known for the movie, Boyz N The Hood, has been hospitalized after having a stroke.

According to TMZ, Singleton checked himself into the hospital after suffering leg pain and weakness following a flight home from Costa Rica, which potentially could have triggered the medical event. Doctors in Los Angeles admitted Singleton, and are performing tests, conducting rehab, and evaluating the legendary writer and director. Doctors say that Singleton’s stroke was “mild.”

Singleton’s many celebrity fans, like Snoop Dogg, are sending their best wishes and asking fans to pray for the talented icon.

“Pray 4 my brother,” Snoop said.

In addition to Snoop, showrunners from some of the top television hits are reaching out to Singleton on social media to wish the writer and director a speedy recovery. The director has worked on episodes of popular shows like Billions, Empire, 30 For 30, and American Crime Story, and is the co-creator of the FX show, Snowfall, and many of those who have worked with him and sending him well wishes, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Billions creator Brian Koppelman said that working with Singleton was a “career highlight,” and said he was hoping to work with him again soon.

“He’s got to get well so we can all get to it!” Koppelman said.

Send up prayers for John Singleton, who reportedly suffered a stroke. May God grant him a full and speedy recovery.https://t.co/bGLkYLUyPS… pic.twitter.com/JbmGKTYxRd — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 20, 2019

The Singleton family has released a statement that says that their loved one is getting top care, and they appreciate everyone’s good thoughts and prayers, says People Magazine.

“On Wednesday, April 17 our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

In 1992, Singleton became the youngest person to ever be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director. For that award, he was nominated for his work directing Boyz N The Hood, and has gone on to work on movies, television, and music videos, as well as documentaries.

Just the word stroke is scaring many fans and friends of Singleton, 51, who is approximately the same age as Luke Perry, whose stroke proved fatal last month, says The Inquisitr. Statements from Singleton’s family seem to indicate that the director’s medical event was not nearly as serious as the one suffered by Perry, but strokes are always considered an emergency.