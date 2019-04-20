Ross Lynch Responds To Alleged Nude Photo Leak & Twitter Loses It

The young singer used the fact that he was trending on Twitter to promote his new music video.

Who is Ross Lynch and why is he trending on Twitter were two big questions users asked on Thursday as they watched the 23-year-old’s name started to pick up steam on the social media platform.

According to The New York Post, Lynch is a face Netflix subscribers may recognize as he played the role of Harvey Kinkle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The young artist is currently half of the band called The Driver Era. His resume previously included being a member of the pop rock band R5, Austin Moon in Disney’s Austin & Ally, and Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer.

Seventeen reports the reason Lynch’s name started to trend on Twitter on Thursday is because claims of leaked nude photos started to surface and it caused his fans to freak out.

Confirmed by both outlets, many started to question whether the nude photos actually existed among all of the Twitter chaos. Some – who claimed to have seen the alleged nude photos – questioned whether the photos were actually pictures of Ross Lynch in his birthday suit.

It did not take long before both Ross and his brother, Rocky, caught wind of the leaked nude photo swirling on the Twitter and decided to join in.

“Where these #RossLynch nudes at tho,” his brother questioned on Twitter.

Ross echoed his brother’s tweet throwing doubt that the alleged nude photos of himself every existed to begin with.

I’m curious what these pictures are cause I’ve never seen them. — Ross Lynch ???? (@RossLynch) April 18, 2019

One Twitter user joked the only reason Ross made an appearance to shut down the rumor is because the nude photos really were of him.

Some told Ross he wasn’t missing anything if he hadn’t seen the alleged photos as they were of extremely low quality.

Ross Lynch never trends for anything other than his looks. I’m tired. He makes great music, just letting you know. — Hannah Basques (@HannahBasques) April 18, 2019

While Ross was quick to get in on the fun as his name started to trend on Twitter, less than half an hour after posting he decided to post again.

Lynch utilized the fact that his name was currently trending to promote his new music video with The Driver Ara titled “Feel Music Now” that he had just released on YouTube a few days prior.

The young musician jested that his followers could see his nudes if they clicked the link that instead redirected people to his music video on YouTube.

In just 48 hours, his 2.5 million Twitter followers showered the video clip with over 16,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

Who is Ross Lynch and why is he suddenly blowing up Twitter? https://t.co/wtIVJD5aPU pic.twitter.com/VdxDIIM7Me — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2019

Published on YouTube four days ago, the music video has accumulated 176,000 views, 22,000 thumbs up, and over 1,100 comments.

Unfortunately for fans still hoping to take a look at those nude photos, most media outlets are reporting the leak was fake.