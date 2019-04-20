‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Releases New Music Video For ‘Breakthrough’ Soundtrack

Chrissy Metz is lending her vocal skills to a new single from her latest film, Breakthrough.

The This Is Us star premiered her first video on Friday for her song entitled “I’m Standing With You.” According to Us Weekly, the song will be featured on the soundtrack for Breakthrough, in which Metz stars alongside Josh Lucas, Topher Grace and Mike Colter. The video shows the star standing alone in a dark room as she wears a peach dress. Minutes in, Metz is surrounded by a choir as she walks on water and sings. The lyrics in the song show the singer expressing her faith and saying she will “never lose faith in you.”

The premise of the video aligns with the plot of Breakthrough. Us Weekly reports that the film is based on Joyce Smith’s 2017 memoir, which recounts her adopted teenage son’s miraculous survival following a fall into an icy Missouri lake. Smith’s son is portrayed by Isaac Kragten for the film, with Metz portraying Smith. During the video, clips from the film are shown as Metz is singing.

The Sierra Burgess is a Loser star first debuted the song during the Country Music Awards in early April. She joined Carrie Underwood for the performance alongside Maddie & Tae, Lauren Alaina, and Mickey Guyton, who were also performing onstage. Underwood is also featured on the soundtrack.

According to PopSugar, Metz’s This Is Us co-stars were supporting her at the Breakthrough premiere in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, with Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Eric Baker and Niles Fitch in attendance. The cast took multiple group photos, and both Metz and Moore took multiple individual photos together. Moore also reportedly supported Metz shortly after the premiere, posting to her Instagram page.

“This glorious, gorgeous friend of mine has a movie out on Easter weekend and she will absolutely take your breath away (per usual),” she captioned a photo of her and Metz. “It’s impossible not to tear up when she tears up (believe me, I have LOTS of experience with her in this department). @Breakthroughmovie is a harrowing, miraculous, true story and @chrissymetz shines in every frame. I couldn’t be more proud to see you lead the way on the big screen, @chrissymetz. Love you!!”

Breakthrough was produced by pastor and author DeVon Franklin. The film premiered in movie theaters worldwide on Wednesday, April 17, and was distributed by 20th Century Fox.