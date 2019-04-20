Younes Bendjima Reportedly Wants Kourtney Kardashian Back After Reuniting At Her Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and she invited her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to her party.

According to Hollywood Life, Bendjima reunited with Kardashian on Thursday as she celebrated her milestone birthday, and the reunion allegedly left Younes wanting to get back together with his lost love.

“He regrets how things ended between them and feels that being invited to her party last night was a huge step towards reconciliation. In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple. He would take her back in a second if she gave him a real chance,” the insider told the outlet, revealing that Bendjima believes that Kardashian looks sexier than ever and that he really misses being in a relationship with her.

Meanwhile, Younes wasn’t the only one of Kourtney’s ex-boyfriends that were invited to her birthday party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also welcomed her baby daddy, Scott Disick, whom she dated for nearly 10 years and shares three children with, as well as her rumored former fling, model and actor Luka Sabbat.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Karadashian allegedly loved having Younes Bendjima at her party.

Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that the reality star has an intense sexual chemistry with her ex, and that it’s fun for her to be around him.

The insider goes on to reveal that Kourt loves the fact that Younes is young and hot and that she’s in total control of whether or not they get together or not. However, it’s all in good fun, because she’s been very mindful about her current life, which includes laser focus on her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, her co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick, and her new business, Poosh.

Kardashian seemed to have a blast at her party as she and many of her guests documented it on social media. Stars such as Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Robin Thicke, Sia, Sofia Richie, and more were in attendance at the party, and were seen dancing and having fun in videos from the bash.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s love life by watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.