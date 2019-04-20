Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sports Sexy Leopard Print Swimsuit While On Vacation

Kim also set a troll straight on her lip injections.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann turned up the heat on her Instagram page Saturday afternoon by showing off her amazing figure. The newest post from the reality star features Kim in a leopard print strapless swimsuit with the sides cut out. Kim’s hair is up in a towel as she turned her face away from the camera. The mother-of-six showed off her famous posterior, which was also on display as she sat upright on a lounge chair.

Kim paired the sexy swimsuit with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. A martini was in hand as Kim opted for the classic glass instead of her notorious red solo cup. Sitting next to Kim on an adjacent lounge chair was an oversized beach straw hat, which would make any Kentucky Derby goer jealous.

The caption for the new post was simple, as Kim commented that she was “off duty” with a lip print emoji. It’s unknown which tropical locale Kim was visiting in the photo, as she didn’t share the name with her 3 million followers. The photo appears to be a throwback however, as Kim sported the same look in a post from earlier this month.

Fans were loving the new photo of Kim as they flooded her comment section with compliments.

“Been my fav since early days on RHOA!! Not only absolutely gorgeous but has a heart of gold,” one fan commented.

“Just watched don’t be tardy! Its my guilty pleasure! We have 6 kids and you two are so much like us its crazy! I cry and laugh with you! Love you guys,” another added.

Of course, there were some haters in Kim’s comments, many of which commented on her lips, which weren’t even visible in the photo. Kim engaged with one of the trolls, who told her to stop getting lip injections and said that she looked horrible.

“You should try it you need it,” Kim wrote back to the user.

Another fan asked Kim to show off her tummy tuck scar so they could sport a sexy swimsuit like Kim was in the photo. The reality star noted that the scar was “as skinny as a piece of thread,” and said she had it laser treated so it was no longer visible.

Others commented on the absence of her solo cup, to which Kim joked that she was just trying to be fancy. It’s not unusual for Kim to engage with her fans and haters, and she always gives positive feedback to the nice commenters and a dose of their own medicine to the bullies.

Don’t Be Tardy airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.