UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Perfect Cleavage & Insane Thigh Gap While Tugging At Bikini Bottoms

While combat sports may not be the first thing that comes to mind when one conjures up images of Instagram influencers, UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is looking to change that way of thinking. The dirty blond bombshell frequently takes to the popular social media platform to update her devotees on a variety of subjects, ranging from her latest bikini look to her performances during various fight night events.

In her latest share, the stunner left very little to the imagination in a revealing two-piece bikini — one with very wild cutouts. Tugging at her bikini bottoms with both hands, it looks like Brittney is attempting to draw attention to the crazy cut-outs featured on them, two triangular holes which tease a look at something forbidden.

Fixing the camera with a sultry stare, the UFC ring girl offers up a sensual aesthetic. Her pretty green eyes are framed by lightly sculpted brows, some smoky eyeliner, and long and luxurious lashes. Her iconic tawny tresses are styled in a dramatic side part, wavy locks falling about her neck and shoulders, framing her gorgeous face in the process.

Her pert cleavage is pushed up by a simple bandeau bikini top, rising to a position of prominence. The skimpy bikini top also serves to accentuate her toned, flat stomach and feminine physique. Backgrounded by a beautiful pool and a bit of lush foliage, it looks like Brittney was enjoying some time in paradise as this photo was taken.

In the caption of the image, Brittney Palmer gives a few shout outs to those responsible for the look — and the risque swimsuit — while quite obviously feeling quite comfortable to let her striking figure do the talking for her. Despite having been posted for approximately a single a day, her post has already attracted over 26,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, the majority of which are highly complimentary.

“Can we just get this over with and watch Titanic together already?” one admirer asked, with Brittney replying to say that the 1997 film was the “best movie!”

“Uhm hi hottie,” a second social media fan timidly remarked, capping off their comment with a heart-eyed emoji and a splashing sweat emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always Palmer!” a third fan quipped, also using emojis to get their point across.

Brittney Palmer is frequently seen in the company of fellow octagon girl Arianny Celeste, and at the time the two seem nearly inseparable. Her fans and followers can’t wait to see what comes next for her — at UFC events or on Instagram — and enjoy everything which she opts to share with them.