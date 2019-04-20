‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Gabi & Stefan Have A Steamy Hook Up

Days of Our Lives fans are in for a week of romance. The latest weekly preview reveals that not one, but two, of Salem’s hottest characters will be engaged in some steamy hookups this week.

According to the new Days of Our Lives promo, which was posted by the soap opera’s official Twitter account, viewers will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) fall into bed together in upcoming episodes. The pair have been enemies for months, and it seems that the passion of their hatred will spill over into a romance for the pair.

As many fans already know, Gabi has concocted a plan with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), where she has agreed to try to seduce Stefan. The plan would give Gabi power and money, while getting Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) off of Stefan’s mind so that Brady can pursue a relationship with his former wife. However, Gabi may be developing real feelings for Stefan along the way.

In the preview, the two are seen in their underwear after a hook up, and they’re back to their usual hateful banter, with Gabi yelling at Stefan not to insult her again. “Oh yeah? What are you going to do about it?” Stefan asks her.

Gabi tries to keep a stern face, while Stefan seems to be feeling playful. Their encounter turns into a steamy make out session, which will likely lead to more.

It seems a good old fashioned love triangle is brewing yet again in Salem as Stefan will seemingly be torn between his feelings for Chloe and Gabi. Will he come clean to Chloe about his night of passion with Gabi, or will he decide to sweep it under the rug hoping to leave both women on the hook as he makes his decision?

Two #DAYS couples have very different first-time experiences. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/oepVaNfxhu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Stefan and Gabi won’t be the only ones falling into bed on Days of Our Lives this week. The promo also reveals that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), will take the next step in their relationship. The couple are seen in bed together as Ben tells Ciara that he’s never loved anyone the way he loves her, which seems to include his former fiance, Abigail Deveraux (formerly Kate Mansi.)

In the latest #DAYS, Ben invites Ciara to spend the night at his place…https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/qF357gpn4K — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 16, 2019

Many fans are loving Ciara and Ben’s pairing, and are hoping that the duo may even become the soap’s next super couple.

Viewers can see all of the romantic drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.