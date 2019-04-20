Chris Evans Might Have Confirmed A Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler

Oops.

The actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become professionals when it comes to keeping secrets to the plots of their films, but occasionally, a little detail spills out that gets the internet churning. Spoilers are on extra lockdown for Avengers: Endgame, which debuts in less than a week, and the actors have been traveling the globe taking part in press interviews as they try to keep quiet. Most of the film’s actors give short one-word answers in order to keep the plot under wraps, but it looks like Captain America himself might have spilled the beans on a major spoiler.

According to Screen Rant, Chris Evans appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a comment that might confirm one of the biggest theories surrounding Endgame. Stephen asked Avengers actors Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) who their biggest enemy was, and the group all answered Thanos.

Chris didn’t follow suit and made a peculiar comment.

“Honestly, I’d say chafing. If you’ve ever run through an interdimensional portal wearing a skin-tight bodysuit, you know what I mean.”

Interdimensional portal you say? It looks like Cap might have confirmed the theory on time travel being featured in the movie. Granted, this was the one theory which has basically been confirmed and seems to be the only way the surviving heroes can accomplish their mission to reverse the snap. Still, having an actor finally comment on it means something.

The Avengers are suspected to travel through time using the Quantum Realm, which also contains multiple dimensions. Chris was likely referring to the matching red and white uniforms the Avengers are seen sporting in the trailers for the film, which are definitely skin-tight. Those uniforms are suspected to be special outfits designed to help with interdimensional travel, but apparently, they’re not easy on the body.

Chris’s possible spoiler comes as quite a shock since the longtime Captain America actor has been one of the best secret keepers in the MCU. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are known as the big mouths of the studio and are often kept out of the loop on scripts and plotlines for the film’s that they star in.

Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo commented that only Robert Downey Jr. received the full script for the film, but noted that Chris had also seen the first hour of the movie before anyone else.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26.