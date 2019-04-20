Jordyn Woods Goes Braless, Jams Out To Rap Music In Recent Instagram Video

Jordyn Woods may have been something of a celebrity prior to the recent cheating scandal which has greatly heightened her profile, but now she is making waves the world over with her attitude-filled snapshots and sultry video clips. Frequently taking to popular social media platform Instagram to deliver the straight goods to her most ardent admirers, the socialite and internet influencer recently shared a number of clips to her Instagram Stories which sent pulses racing and hearts aflutter.

Sandwiched between brief bits of footage of her hitting the nightclub and preparing for a flight, two pieces of content on Jordyn’s Instagram Stories see her go braless under a green button-up top. In the first share, a static image, most of the top buttons are undone, giving her most serious devotees a glimpse of her bare chest. Jordyn’s flawless complexion is also emphasized here, and further attention is attracted to her plunging neckline via her selection of dangling pendants. Her hair is pulled back into an array of thin braids, and she sports a pair of thick wooden hoop earrings.

In the second share, a short video clip, Jordyn Woods can be seen smiling as she jams out to some soft rap tunes in the passenger seat of a vehicle in motion. Her shirt is again undone, though it is her bright smile and slightly off-kilter lip syncing which steals the show.

Despite having been posted approximately an hour ago, Jordyn Woods has already shared a number of different clips to her Instagram Stories since. It appears that the social media mogul is looking to squeeze every last drop of her newly-minted fame from her recent notoriety.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Jordyn Woods had admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson — at the time, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend — at a party earlier this year. This stunning revelation led to the breakup between Khloe and Tristan — with the latter being father to Khloe’s baby girl, True — and also signaled Jordyn Woods’ rise to superstardom. It also complicated matters for Jordyn and her former BFF, Kylie Jenner. In the aftermath of the scandal, Jordyn Woods was told to vacate the home she had been sharing with Kylie, per Cosmopolitan.

While it remains unclear whether or not Jordyn had done anything more than kiss the NBA star at the center of this cheating scandal, she claims that nothing further occurred.

Now, Jordyn Woods sees herself presented with new opportunities. With Paper describing Woods as now facing “several lucrative new business deals,” it seems clear that her fans — and her haters — will have to content themselves with seeing her star rise.